‎ The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday nationwide.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region during the forecast period.

‎According to the forecast, a slight dust haze is expected over the central region throughout the period.

‎The agency anticipated a cloudy atmosphere with some hours of sunshine over the southern region during the morning period.‎

‎NiMet forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos ‎and Akwa Ibom states in the southern part of the country later in the day.

‎”On Monday, ‎moderate dust haze atmosphere is anticipated over the northern region throughout the forecast period. Slight dust haze is expected over the central region during the forecast period.

‎”Cloudy atmosphere with a few hours of sunshine is anticipated over the southern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers States during the morning hours,” it said.‎

‎It predicted a cloudy atmosphere later in the day with intervals of sunshine over the southern region.

‎According to the agency, a moderate dust haze is anticipated over the northern region on Tuesday throughout the forecast period.‎

‎It envisaged a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the central region throughout the forecast period.‎

‎It forecast a cloudy atmosphere over the southern region during the morning hours.‎

‎The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Anambra, Imo, Ogun, Ondo, ‎Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, Delta and Rivers States.

‎NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles could be in suspension over the northern region.

‎ ‎”People with asthmatic health condition and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition.

‎”Driving under rain should be with caution.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet ‎for effective planning in their operations.

‎”Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website ‎(www.nimet.gov.ng),” it said.

(NAN)