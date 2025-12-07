Pensioners of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) on Saturday said they were set to join the ‘naked protest’ scheduled for 8 December.

The National Financial Secretary of the Pensioners, Bola Popoola, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria had on Friday hinted at a planned nationwide naked protest.

The coalition’s National Chairman, Mukaila Ogunbote, had said that the move is to press home their demand for payment of members’ outstanding pension increment arrears and palliative allowances.

On Saturday, Mr Popoola said that FRCN pensioners within the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) and under the Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria were left with no other option but to be part of the protest.

He said that joining the protest is to further demand the payment of their accrued arrears from the N32,000 minimum pension.

“Our resolve to participate in the naked protest stems also from outright non-payment of the N25,000 palliative for six months, as approved since 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Such is not flying with our colleagues in diaspora, which is the reason they have vowed to put their own naked protest on the international stage, wherever they are domiciled on Monday, Dec. 8,” he said

According to him, pensioners are in a vulnerable status as they dedicated productive years of their lives to the service of their fatherland.

He said that subjecting pensioners to a state of begging on the streets is worrisome and called for urgent attention.

(NAN)