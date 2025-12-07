The Cross River government has directed all civil and public servants in the state to proceed on a 20-day leave for them to participate fully in the forthcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is contained in a circular with Ref: GO/HOS/4/Vol.II1/277 and signed by the Head of Service of the state, Mr Orok Okon.

The circular directed all the civil servants, with the exception of those on essential duties, to proceed on leave from 15 December 2025 to 5 January 2026.

“The approval is to enable Civil/Public Servants fully participate in the Christmas festivities within the State.

“However, officers on essential duties are hereby exempted from this leave and are expected to remain at their duly posts to ensure continuous delivery of critical public services.

“Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments are requested to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all staff and ensure strict compliance,” it stated.

NAN reports that the biggest street party in Africa, Carnival Calabar, is part of the activities put in place to celebrate Christmas in the state.

This year’s carnival is the 20th edition of the annual street party established by the Donald Duke administration in 2005.

(NAN)

