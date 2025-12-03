Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday visited the training ground of 2,600 newly recruited forest guards in Ilorin, marking another phase in the state’s efforts to contain the rise in rural insecurity.

The governor’s visit was confirmed by Olayinka Fafoluyi, senior special assistant on new media, who said the deployment was part of a wider plan to “improve the security of lives and property across the state.”

Mr Fafoluyi explained that the guards are undergoing “multifaceted training” designed to prepare them for joint field operations with security agencies.

He said the governor’s presence was meant to encourage the recruits and reaffirm the administration’s commitment to restoring calm in communities troubled by recent attacks.

The move comes after a run of violent incidents in Kwara’s forested belt. On 19 November, armed men stormed Christ Apostolic Church Oke Isegun in Eruku and kidnapped more than 30 worshippers, killing three.

The victims were released on 23 November after a joint operation by security forces.

On 24 November, bandits attacked Isapa, a neighbouring community, abducting 11 residents, including a pregnant woman and several children.

Days later, the Oba of Bayagan Ile, Kamildeen Abdul Salam, was reported missing after leaving home for his farm.

A farmer was also seized along Koro Road on Sunday in another attack linked to armed groups operating through the forests.

Officials at the training facility said the new forest guards have recorded steady progress since the programme began.

They noted that the sessions, which cover basic tactics and field readiness, will support the work of military and police units currently patrolling the affected corridors.

According to the government, more than 700 forest guards have already been trained and deployed across the state to reinforce surveillance and help prevent reclaimed areas from reverting to the control of criminal networks.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army frees six kidnap victims after joint operation in Kogi

This model, the administration said, is meant to complement ongoing military operations to clear ungoverned spaces and block the movement of kidnappers who use the forest routes to strike rural communities.

Kwara authorities maintained that the expanded recruitment and training are part of a coordinated approach to stabilise vulnerable districts and ensure that residents can return to their routines without fear.