The Senate will on Wednesday screen a former Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a general, for appointment as Nigeria’s new minister of defence.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed this in a statement issued by his Directorate on Media and Public Affairs on Tuesday night.

“As part of its strategic response to the country’s security challenges, the Senate has revealed that it will screen the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, as the new Minister of Defence on Wednesday,” Mr Bamidele said.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier on Tuesday nominated Mr Musa to replace Mohammed Abubakar, who resigned from the position on Monday.

Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, said President Tinubu had transmitted Mr Musa’s nomination to the Senate for confirmation, in line with constitutional requirements.

Mr Musa, who turns 58 on 25 December, served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025. He received the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

Born in Sokoto State in 1967, he received his primary and secondary education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria. He enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1986 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1991.

Senate already in possession of Musa’s nomination

Mr Bamidele confirmed that the Senate had received the president’s request and said the letter would be read during Wednesday’s plenary before the chamber proceeds with the screening

“The Senate is already in possession of the request of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to screen his nominee for Defence Minister.

“The letter will be read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday. Subsequently, it will immediately proceed to the screening of the nominee consistent with Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” he added.

Why the Senate is rushing the screening

There are strong indications that the Senate will confirm Mr Musa, but the speed of the process has drawn attention.

Mr Bamidele, however, defended the immediate screening, describing it as an issue of national interest intended to strengthen the federal government’s battle against insecurity.

“We cannot delay such a request, especially at this crucial time in the history of our fatherland. We are treating the request as a matter that directly touches the core interest of our nation so that the federal government can sustain its campaigns against bandits, extremists, terrorists and other forces undermining our national security.

“Since the president has declared a State of emergency on national security, both the Presidency and National Assembly must work hand in hand to ensure peace, stability and good government. The screening of the defence minister nominee is one of the ways to demonstrate such a synergy purely in the national interest,” he added.