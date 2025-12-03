The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Tuesday, described the law as an anchor of political stability, the guarantor of economic confidence and the framework within which freedoms are exercised and responsibilities enforced.

Mrs Kekere-Ekun stated this on Tuesday at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) Fellows’ Lecture and 19th Conferment of Institute’s Honorary Fellowship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lecture was titled, “Law, Politics and Economic Development; Nigeria at Crossroads.”

The event saw the Honorary Institute Fellowship of NIALS conferred on four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANS), including two former Attorneys-General of the Federation (AGFs) Kanu Agabi and Mohammed Adoke. The others are Yusuf Alli and a former Director-General of NIALS, Muhammed Ladan, a professor of law. All the honourees were present except Mr Alli who was represented.

NIALS said they were honoured for their contributions to the development of Nigerian law and jurisprudence, legal education and justice sector reforms.

In her address at the event, CJN said the law is not an abstract ideal confined to courtrooms or classrooms.

“At a moment when our nation confronts complex socioeconomic pressures and shifting political expectations, the primacy of the rule of law becomes even more evident.

“For the judiciary, this reality carries a solemn charge.

“Our constitutional mandate demands fidelity to the law, impartiality in its application, and courage in its defence.

She said public trust, which is the lifeblood of justice, must be earned every day through transparent processes, reasoned decisions and an unwavering commitment to fairness.

“The courts do not operate in isolation from society; rather, they operate at its moral and institutional core.

“It is therefore essential that our deliberations today contribute to strengthening that core.

“This is precisely why the Fellows’ Lecture remains such a vital institution within NIALS,” she said.

The CJN, who is also a Fellow of the institute, commended the leadership of NIALS for preserving the tradition and for continuing to elevate the quality of public discourse in the country.

The guest lecturer, George Etomi, presented a conceptual framework of the critical correlation of law, politics and economic development.

“It argues that a functional, predictable legal framework is the indispensable ‘Architect of Society,’ necessary to constrain political power and create the certainty required for sustainable economic growth,” he said.

According to Mr Etomi, by analysing Nigeria’s trajectory, the study demonstrates that the nation’s systemic governance crisis is rooted not in the absence of policy or law, but in widespread, institutionalised non-compliance with its own legal instruments.

“This non-compliance manifests as weak enforcement of contracts, arbitrary regulatory application and compromised accountability, leading to reduced government revenue, deterred Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), and eroded public trust in the judiciary.”

He said achieving a future of diversified, inclusive economic progress, would depend entirely on enforcing existing laws that already exist, thereby restoring legal predictability and political legitimacy.

The Director-General of NIALS, Abdulqadir Abikan, a professor, in his welcome remark, said this year’s title was not just merely an academic topic but the central dilemma of the nation’s national project.

“It demands that we confront the intricate, often contentious, nexus where legal frameworks intersect with political will and economic aspirations.

“At this crossroads, the choices we make—or fail to make—will define our trajectory for generations.

“We have assembled today to listen, learn, and engage with a rigorous examination of this critical triad.

We expect nothing less than a lecture that will illuminate the path forward with scholarly insight and courageous clarity,” he said.

The NIALS director-general said the dual agenda of the occasion speaks directly to the core of the institute’s institutional mission.

