At least six people were injured in a violent clash between farmers and herders in Kangire village, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The media aide to the Birnin Kudu Local Government Chairman, Ishaq Fanini, confirmed the incident on Saturday in a statement posted on Facebook.

According to the statement, the crisis was triggered when herders allegedly encroached on farmlands, leading to the destruction of crops and a violent confrontation with the farmers.

Mr Fanini said the council chairperson has scheduled a peace meeting for Monday between the two groups.

He said the meeting aims to restore calm and build peace in the troubled Kangire communities.

The latest confrontation in Birnin Kudu LGA followed a similar clash in October where three people were killed in separate attacks between crop farmers and cattle herders in the Birniwa Local Government Area of the state.

In Jigawa State, like much of Northern and Central Nigeria, the dynamics of this conflict are complex, involving ecological, socio-economic, and historical factors.

Climate change and desertification in the far-northern Sahelian belt are major drivers, forcing pastoralist herders to migrate southward into areas like Jigawa in search of viable grazing land and water.

This migration often leads to friction as herds traverse and consume crops in traditional farming areas.