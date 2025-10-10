Three people have been confirmed dead, and several others injured in separate attacks between crop farmers and cattle herders in the Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The most recent attack took place on Thursday in Dagaceri Karaguwa, resulting in the deaths of two farmers. A resident, Yusuf Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incidents occurred after local farmers repelled an attack last week by a group of suspected cattle rustlers, believed to be herders, and killed one of them.

“Last week, suspected cattle rustlers invaded the community and rustled cows, but the residents confronted them, killing one of them. The herders regrouped and attacked the community, killing two people and injuring eight others, burning several houses.

“The attackers invaded the village at around 1 a.m. in a shooting spree. They burned down two motorcycles, stole one, burned down several houses, killing two people on the spot, before fleeing”, Mr Abdullahi said.

Other residents said the incident caused panic among the locals, with members of Fulani settlements in the area fleeing for safety.

The deceased persons had been laid to rest after a funeral prayer attended by the local government chairperson and the police divisional officer.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, confirmed the incident to reporters, adding that seven suspects had been arrested

The police spokesperson said a combined team of security personnel under Operation Salama have been deployed to the scene to restore order.

The incident in Birniwa followed a similar one in January when 10 people were killed in Miga LGA during a fight between the farmers and herders.

The January attack occurred at Gidan Nagari, where the peasant farmers accused the herders of looting a provision store.