The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of students from St Mary’s Private Catholic Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, in a press release, said armed men attacked the school around 2 a.m. on Friday.

“Some armed bandits invaded St Mary’s Private Catholic Secondary School and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students from the school’s hostel,” he said.

He said police tactical units, military components and other security agencies had been deployed to the area.

“Teams have moved to the scene and are combing the forests with a view to rescuing the abducted students,” he said.

Mr Abiodun said the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, had reaffirmed the command’s commitment to secure the pupils.

“The command is committed to rescuing the students unhurt,” he said, adding that the police were appealing to residents to remain calm and support ongoing operations.

He also stated that the incident would be investigated and that action would be taken against the school management for reopening despite a state directive that had shut schools in the area due to security concerns.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that terrorists attacked St Mary’s School in the early hours of Friday and abducted an unconfirmed number of students and staff. The Niger state government said the school was still compiling its records.

The incident came only a few days after armed men kidnapped 25 students in Maga, Kebbi State, in another attack that deepened concerns over the safety of schools across the country.