The Niger State Government has condemned the kidnapping of pupils from St Mary’s School in the Papiri area of Agwara Local Government Area.

It said the incident occurred despite an earlier security directive issued to schools in parts of Niger North.

In a statement on Friday, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, said the government had received intelligence warning of heightened threats in the zone and had ordered a temporary shutdown of boarding schools and a halt to construction activities in the affected area.

“We had credible security alerts and directed all boarding schools in the zone to close,” Mr Usman said. “St Mary’s School went ahead to reopen and resume activities without notifying the government or seeking clearance.”

He said the exact number of abducted pupils was still being compiled as security agencies continued their assessments.

“Security agencies have begun full investigation and search-and-rescue operations,” he said.

The government urged school operators and community leaders to adhere to official advisories.

“The protection of lives, especially those of our children, remains our priority,” Mr Usman said.

The attack on St Mary’s School comes days after 25 students were abducted in Maga, Kebbi State, an incident that has drawn renewed attention to the vulnerability of schools across the region.