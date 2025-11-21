Fresh details have emerged about the victims abducted during Tuesday’s attack on the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, where gunmen killed two worshippers and seized dozens of others.

A list of 38 abducted church members was published on Thursday by The National Pilot, which described the document as obtained from community sources.

According to the Ilorin-based newspaper, “the youngest victim is seven years old and the oldest is 64,” while “30 of the 38 abductees are women.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the attackers stormed the church during a worship session, firing at members and forcing many to flee.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, confirmed that two dead bodies were recovered after the incident, adding that “operatives and vigilantes responded to gunshots from the outskirts of the community and forced the attackers to flee.”

Residents said more than 30 persons were marched into the bush during the raid.

The list now circulating in the community contains the names and ages of 38 people.

The abducted residents include:

Felicia Ige (64), Timileyin Joshua (22), Elizabeth Rotimi (27), Samuel Ayodele (34), Olutokun Yetunde (23), Olutokun Janet (36), Olutokun Juwon (10), Olutokun Jumbu (12), Ebenezer Aina (24), Titilayo Balogun (59), Opeyemi Asaba (24), Grace Balogun (62), Ayodele Taye (42), Oloke Funmilayo (42), Joseph Olaitan (24), Eniola Princess (23), Comfort Atolani (44), Joanah Atolani (7), Imole Aina (9), Moses Ojasope (12), Iyabo Ajayi (40), Adeojo Ojasope (19), Ojo Ajayi (10), Funmilayo Joshua (64), Iyabo Michael (32), Bimpe Ige (20), Grace Iyabo Ige (41), Deborah Peter (38), Omolola Mustapha (40), Idowu Mustapha (17), Emmanuel Bamidele (22), Ade Ajayi (7), Foluso Caleb (42), Funmilayo Ayodele (37), Folorunso Bamidele (42), Akinola Toluwani (24), and Akinola Babalola (14).

Community members told this newspaper that the abductees were taken during a mid-week prayer service.

A church official said residents were “still trying to determine the exact number taken because many people fled into surrounding farmlands during the gunfire.”

The state government linked the attack to broader insecurity in the Kwara–Kogi border axis.

In a statement on Wednesday, the government said the Nigerian Army had taken control of the community.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who visited the scene with security chiefs, said, “Our government will not leave any stone unturned to return total calm in Eruku.”

He also told a meeting of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ilorin that both state and federal authorities were working together to secure the release of the abducted residents. “You are not alone.

The government is taking all required steps to stabilise the area,” he said.

The attack has triggered widespread outrage, prompting youths to block the Kwara–Kogi highway on Wednesday to demand stronger security measures.

The government earlier ordered the temporary closure of schools in five local government areas after security agencies warned of attempts by armed groups to use children as shields.

Security agencies say efforts are ongoing to trace the kidnappers’ route and rescue the victims, though operations remain sensitive.