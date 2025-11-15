The Kano State Police Command says it has begun an investigation into the killing of two women who were burnt to death in their home in Tudun Yola, Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, who were co-wives, were attacked on Thursday afternoon by yet-to-be-identified assailants who allegedly set their rooms ablaze while the husband was away.

According to reports, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the police spokesperson, confirmed the incident but declined to provide further details, stating that additional information could “jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

He said two mobile phones believed to belong to the suspected attackers were recovered at the scene. He also disclosed that preliminary findings indicate the senior wife was injured before being set on fire.

Family members told some reporters that the attackers appeared to have entered the compound around 12:30 p.m. and remained inside for hours without attracting attention. CCTV footage from a neighbouring house reportedly captured their arrival.

Anas Sha’aibu, a son of the senior wife, said he was at home later in the evening when his father called and asked him to rush to the family house because of a fire.

“But when we arrived, what we found was something else entirely,” he said. “The junior wife was already burning. My mother had locked herself in the bathroom. When we forced the door open, we found her dead. Her room had also been set on fire, and the flames were pushed in through the bathroom ventilation.”

He said one of the younger children had earlier returned home after sunset but found the door locked from the inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, he alerted their father.

Mr Sha’aibu said the family initially suspected an electrical or accidental fire, but changed their minds after inspecting the rooms. They found a jerrycan of petrol, a tampered generator, and fuel splashed across the junior wife’s bed and furniture.

“The whole mattress was burnt. Everything in her room was deliberately set on fire,” he said.

Residents of Tudun Yola have been left in shock as police intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators.