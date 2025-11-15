The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has formally submitted all documents demanded by the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies, signalling a renewed effort to mend relations after last month’s dramatic walkout by the agency’s officials.

The submission was made on Thursday during the committee’s resumed investigative hearing at the National Assembly.

The session is part of an ongoing inquiry triggered by a House resolution of 15 May, following nationwide complaints about the crisis that defined the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Committee Chair, Oboku Oforji, recalled that the probe was instituted to examine the systemic failures that marred the 2025 UTME, including overcrowding, malfunctioning Computer-Based Test systems, and logistics breakdowns across several states.

According to him, the House is considering the feasibility of establishing at least one Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centre in each of the 774 local government areas to prevent a repeat of the chaos experienced earlier in the year.

Mr Oforji said the Committee’s mandate covers JAMB’s budget implementation and the utilisation of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2023 to date, as well as evidence of remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and the Board’s bank statements.

He emphasised that the exercise is not a witch hunt but a constitutional duty performed in the public interest.

“We encourage all agencies to cooperate fully by responding to document requests or information and to participate in briefings with the Committee. This cooperation is crucial for us to carry out our duties effectively as a Parliament,” he said.

The walkout that triggered tension

The committee chair again criticised the conduct of Mr Mufutau Bello, a JAMB official who represented the Registrar at a previous sitting.

On 29 October, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Bello shocked lawmakers when he refused to introduce himself, complained about the presence of journalists, and demanded that the hearing room be cleared before presenting the Board’s financial documents.

Lawmakers declined the request, reiterating that oversight proceedings are public.

In response, Mr Bello accused the committee of attempting to embarrass JAMB and abruptly ordered his team out of the session. The walkout drew sharp reactions from lawmakers, who described the action as disrespectful and an affront to parliamentary authority.

Mr Oforji reminded the Board that such conduct would not be tolerated.

“We condemn the action of the Board’s officials led by Mr Mufutau Bello, Director in the office of the Registrar, on the 29th of October 2025, who were only asked to introduce themselves, but rather staged a walkout.

“We will not allow Ministries or Agencies intimidate or show disrespect to the Parliament. Parliamentarian will continue to act in line with Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which gives it power to carry out oversight functions on Ministries and Agencies,” he said.

JAMB extends apology, seeks to reset relationship

At Thursday’s hearing, the Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, appeared in person and tendered an unreserved apology on behalf of the agency. He distanced himself from the earlier incident and assured the lawmakers of JAMB’s respect for the National Assembly.

He stressed that as someone who served the country in various capacities, he has enormous respect for authorities, especially the Parliament and would not do or allow anything that would undermine its authority, disrespect or ignore its directives.

Mr Oluyede confirmed that all documents requested by the Committee, including financial statements, budget performance records, and details of remittances, had been submitted.

The Committee Chair acknowledged receipt of the documents and said they would be thoroughly reviewed before JAMB is invited for further engagement.

The investigation continues as lawmakers work to unravel the failures that disrupted the 2025 UTME and assess JAMB’s financial compliance over the last three years.