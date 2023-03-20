Some unidentified hoodlums have set ablaze the residence of Dauda Kahutu, a popular singer for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Kano state.

The hoodlums alleged to be members of the Kwankwasiyya group, who are supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, invaded the residence of Mr Kahutu also known as Rarara, located at the Zoo Road area while celebrating the success of the governorship candidate of the NNPP, Abba Kabir, during the governorship election in the state.

Witnesses said the hoodlums burnt part of the house and some vehicles parked at the premises and stole valuables before the police arrived at the scene of the incident.

The singer, was reportedly away when the incident happened.

The singer has been a pain in the neck of the opposition, NNPP, over the years, with his style of music which usually promotes APC politicians including the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the police are patrolling the metropolis to ensure law and order and urged political leaders to refrain from inciting full statements.

Mr Kiyawa urged residents to abide by the dusk-to-dawn curfew earlier imposed in the state and warned that law enforcement officials are on the trial for criminally minded people who are out to attack innocent people and loot properties.

The police said the election overcome and the Security concern is now focusing on the way people celebrate the election victory.

“It’s important to note that celebrations should always be respectful and mindful of the fact that the people celebrating are inclusive of all people, regardless of political beliefs, religion or culture.

“It’s on the foregoing that the Police Command is calling on the good people of the State to respect the rules and regulations regarding gatherings and celebrations of election victories, Mr Kiyawa said.

“The party leaders are also expected to do away with using hate speech or engaging in discriminatory behaviour towards individuals or groups who may not have supported the winning candidate or party, the police urged.

