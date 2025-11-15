A former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has personally debunked rumours of his death.

Mr Obiano, in a Facebook post on Friday night, described the rumour as “falsehood and mischief.”

“My beloved Ndi Anambra, friends, and well-wishers.

“I woke to hear of a rumour making the rounds about my wellbeing,” he began.

The former governor continued: “Let me assure you personally: I am alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health.

“By the special grace of God, I am doing very well.”

Sahara Reporters, earlier in a now deleted report, claimed that the former governor died of urinary cancer in a London hospital.

Mr Obiano, in the Facebook post, said it was unfortunate some individuals still find joy in spreading such falsehood.

“Please disregard the rumour entirely.

We remain focused, grateful, and guided by God’s grace,” he said.

The former governor expressed gratitude to his friends and loved ones who reached out to him over the false death report.

“Your love and goodwill mean more than words can express,” he said.

In a video clip circulating on Facebook, Mr Obiano was seen exchanging pleasantries with two men before dismissing his death rumours.

One of the men told the former governor that speculations have been rife that he died in London.

“You can see I am in America. I am not in London. I didn’t even go to any hospital,” he responded.

Mr Obiano also said the false death rumour would further help to elongate his life.

Ex-commissioner reacts

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that a former Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Don Adinuba, refuted the rumoured death of the former governor.

Mr Aduniba, who served as the information commissioner under Mr Obiano, said the rumour about the former governor’s death “has no basis.”

“Chief Obiano lives in Texas, United States, and not London.

“He is not just alive, but healthy, strong and too agile for someone who has just turned 70 years,” he had said.

Obiano at a glance

Mr Obiano served as the fourth governor of the South-eastern state from 17 March 2014 to 17 March 2022 under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The former governor is currently facing fraud charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Federal High in Abuja.

He recently clocked 70.