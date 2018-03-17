Gov. Obiano, deputy sworn in for second term

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has been sworn in for a second term in office.

Also sworn in was his deputy, Nkem Okeke.

The oath of office was administered to them by the Chief Judge of the state, Peter Umeadi.

Shortly after being sworn in, Mr. Obiano in his speech, vowed to fight criminals in the state to a standstill.

He said he would tighten security to ensure Anambra State remains the safest state in the country.

According to him, three state-of-the-art hospitals will be set up in the state. One for each of the senatorial zones in the state.

He assured that major roads in Onitsha Nnewi and Awka would be fixed.

While assuring the completion of the airport project, the governor said he would encourage small and medium enterprises in the state to boost the economic power of the people.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state was among other dignitaries who attended the event.

Mr. Obiano was re-elected on November 18, 2017.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.