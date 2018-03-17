Gov. Obiano, deputy sworn in for second term

Related News

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has been sworn in for a second term in office.

Also sworn in was his deputy, Nkem Okeke.

The oath of office was administered to them by the Chief Judge of the state, Peter Umeadi.

Shortly after being sworn in, Mr. Obiano in his speech, vowed to fight criminals in the state to a standstill.

He said he would tighten security to ensure Anambra State remains the safest state in the country.

According to him, three state-of-the-art hospitals will be set up in the state. One for each of the senatorial zones in the state.

He assured that major roads in Onitsha Nnewi and Awka would be fixed.

While assuring the completion of the airport project, the governor said he would encourage small and medium enterprises in the state to boost the economic power of the people.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state was among other dignitaries who attended the event.

Mr. Obiano was re-elected on November 18, 2017.