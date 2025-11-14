A former Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Don Adinuba, has refuted the rumoured death of the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano.

Mr Adinuba, in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening, said the rumour “has no basis.”

Sahara Reporters earlier reported that Mr Obiano died of urinary cancer in a London hospital.

But Mr Adunibu, who served as the information commissioner under Mr Obiano, said the former governor does not live in London.

“This rumour has no basis. Chief Obiano lives in Texas, United States, and not London.

“He is not just alive, but healthy, strong and too agile for someone who has just turned 70 years,” he said.

A top government official in Anambra State earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the rumoured death of Mr Obiano was completely false.

“A close family relative has said it is false. It is completely false. There’s no truth in it,” said the official who asked not to be named because he was permitted to speak on it.

Obiano at a glance

Mr Obiano served as the fourth governor of the South-eastern state from 17 March 2014 to 17 March 2022 under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The former governor is currently facing fraud charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He recently clocked 70.