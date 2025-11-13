Troops of the Nigerian military’s Operation Hadin Kai have rescued 74 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from what sources described as a “likely abduction attempt” by Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Borno State.

The corps members—36 males and 38 females—were stranded around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday after the three buses conveying them broke down near a well-known kidnapping hotspot.

Our reporter learnt that a military patrol team was dispatched after a CCTV surveillance system monitored by troops detected unusual movement involving the buses.

“On arriving at the scene, troops found 74 NYSC members stranded. They quickly intervened to avert a likely ambush or abduction by Boko Haram/ISWAP elements active in that axis,” a source said.

According to reports, the corps members had earlier been escorted from Maiduguri to Damaturu by troops of the 7 Division Garrison.

But upon arrival in Damaturu, they reportedly continued their journey to Hawul Local Government Area without notifying the Sector 2 Headquarters for an onward escort, contrary to established security procedures.

They were said to be on an evangelical outreach mission when the incident occurred.

Zagazola’s Report

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency analyst familiar with military operations in the Lake Chad region, also reported that the troops acted promptly after detecting the stranded buses, preventing what could have resulted in a large-scale abduction.

The rescue happened just days after the same troops freed 86 kidnapped victims and arrested 29 suspected Boko Haram collaborators along major routes within the area.

Security sources say insurgents frequently target stranded or slow-moving vehicles, especially during night travel.

The rescued NYSC members are currently being sheltered at the Buratai military base while arrangements are being made for their safe movement.

The Nigerian Army has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.