The State Security Service (SSS) has expressed support for a proposed legislation to establish a dedicated Trust Fund for the agency. However, it urged lawmakers to remove provisions allowing foreign contributions and to revise key aspects of its funding framework and governance structure.

The Service’s position was presented at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence in Abuja on Thursday.

The organisation, also called the Department of State Services, was represented by one of its officials, Emmanuel Daubry.

The hearing considered three bills: the Bill for an Act to Establish the Department of State Services Trust Fund (HB.2178), the Strategic Intelligence Management Institute Bill (HB.2589), and the DSS Research and Development Institute Bill (HB.2716).

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Mr Daubry said the proposed Trust Fund would provide a stable and flexible financing structure for intelligence operations, counter-terrorism activities, and other national security responsibilities.

He explained that it would reduce dependence on conventional budgetary releases, improve access to modern equipment, strengthen training, and enable rapid response to emerging threats such as terrorism, civil unrest and other security emergencies.

According to him, “predictable funding would also help protect sensitive operations that require confidentiality and timely deployment beyond standard budget processes.”

While backing the policy objective, the SSS proposed several amendments to strengthen the bill.

A key recommendation was the removal of provisions that allow grants, donations, and endowments from international organisations.

Mr Daubry warned that foreign funding could expose intelligence operations to external influence and compromise national security.

He argued that such arrangements often come with disclosure requirements that could risk revealing intelligence methods, operational strategies and procurement processes.

He further cautioned that foreign involvement in funding could shape domestic security priorities in ways that may not reflect Nigeria’s specific security realities, including insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.

The Service therefore recommended restricting contributions to local organisations and domestic sources only.

Regarding the funding structure, the SSS expressed concern about provisions that grant the National Assembly discretion to determine annual government contributions, warning that this could create uncertainty for long-term planning.

It suggested a fixed percentage or clearly defined funding formula to guarantee sustainability, while still allowing legislative review when necessary.

The agency also proposed a change to the title of the bill, recommending the removal of the word “Security” so that it reads: “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Department of State Services Trust Fund to Provide for Its Management, Funding and Utilisation to Enhance National Security Operations, look and for Related Matters.”

Mr Daubry further recommended consequential amendments to relevant sections of the bill and revisions to the explanatory memorandum.

On governance, the SSS the proposed composition of the governing board, saying it lacked mandatory legal representation and included the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, which it described as a non-statutory body.

It recommended that state representation should not be tied to the forum and proposed that the Nigerian Bar Association nominate a representative with expertise in national security and human rights.

The Service also suggested that the board secretary should be appointed by the President and be a serving or retired officer not below the rank of Assistant Director, with at least 10 years post-call legal experience.

It further identified gaps in the bill, noting that it did not provide clear procedures for the resignation or removal of board members.

To address this, it proposed allowing members to resign with one month’s written notice to the president and empowering the president to remove the chairman or any member for misconduct, incompetence or inability to perform duties.

Despite its proposed amendments, the SSS urged lawmakers to pass the bill, describing it as a key step toward strengthening its operational capacity.

In a separate submission, the SSS cautioned that the proposed Strategic Intelligence Management Institute overlaps with the National Institute for Security Studies established under the National Institute for Security Studies Act, 2019.

It said both institutions appear to carry out similar functions in strategic intelligence training and capacity development for security personnel and public officials.

To avoid duplication, the SSS recommended refocusing the proposed institute on external intelligence training and international intelligence cooperation.

It said this would align with the mandate of the National Intelligence Agency under the National Security Agencies Act and strengthen Nigeria’s external intelligence capabilities.

The Service added that such restructuring would clarify institutional mandates, eliminate overlap and improve coordination within the intelligence community.

Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Ahmed Satomi, said the three bills were aimed at strengthening funding, training and research capacity within Nigeria’s intelligence architecture.

He said the proposals were designed to improve operational efficiency and ensure security agencies are better equipped to respond to evolving threats.

Mr Satomi added that public hearings remain essential to the legislative process as they allow stakeholders, experts, and citizens to contribute to lawmaking.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, represented by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, described national security as the foundation of national survival and development.

He said modern threats such as terrorism, cybercrime, kidnapping and banditry require sustained investment in intelligence capacity, innovation and technology-driven solutions.

He urged stakeholders to make constructive submissions that would strengthen the proposed laws, noting that inclusive participation is vital to effective legislation.