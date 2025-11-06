The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of official residences for heads of key federal courts and gave the nod for major water and infrastructure projects across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

‎Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

‎Mr Wike said the approval covered the design and construction of residences for the President of the Court of Appeal, the President of the Industrial Court, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court.

‎“Council ratified the approval for the design and construction of official residences for the heads of the federal courts,” he said.

‎“Work on the residences had been flagged off earlier, and the necessary consortium arrangements are ongoing to ensure timely delivery.”

‎He said the Council also approved new water projects to serve satellite towns in the FCT, including Karu, Karshi, Orozo, and Bwari.

‎“Mr President had earlier inaugurated one of the Greater Abuja Water Supply projects and promised its extension to satellite towns. We have now flagged off this phase, and by May next year, it should be inaugurated,” Mr Wike stated.

‎‎The minister further announced the ratification of rehabilitation work at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, which was earlier awarded under emergency procurement.

‎“You’ll recall that the president directed the rehabilitation of the International Conference Centre to bring it up to international standards ahead of the last ECOWAS Parliament inauguration,” he said.

‎“To the glory of God, Mr President has since inaugurated the rehabilitated facility.”

‎Mr Wike also disclosed that the FEC approved a new contract for engineering infrastructure in the Maitama II District of the FCT.

‎“This contract was first awarded about five years ago, but never took off. When Mr President came in, the FEC terminated that earlier contract. Today, Council has approved a new one,” he said.

‎According to him, Maitama II will cover over 786 hectares of land, much of which had already been allocated without accompanying infrastructure.

‎“This is a very ambitious project, and we are determined to give it all the required attention to open up the district.”

(NAN)