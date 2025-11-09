Conflicting accounts have emerged following Saturday’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match between Katsina United and Barau FC at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, where reports claimed that a player’s throat was slit during a violent attack by fans.

However, witnesses, club officials, and video evidence reviewed by our reporter suggest the incident was exaggerated, with poor officiating and mounting fan frustration identified as the primary triggers of the disturbance.

Viral Reports of “Slit Throat”

Shortly after Barau FC’s Orji Kalu scored a 69th-minute equaliser to make the score 1–1, social media posts from Sahara Reporters and TheCable claimed that Barau FC’s winger, Nana Abraham, had been “stabbed in the neck” by a Katsina United fan.

The reports described the scene as chaotic, with images circulating online showing the player being attended to by medical personnel and blood stains around his neck. The publications suggested that the match descended into violence, prompting security operatives to intervene.

Barau FC also appeared to confirm the claim in an X post, writing: “70’ The match is temporarily halted following an attack on Barau FC player, Nana Abraham.”

‘Poor officiating triggered fan unrest’ Witness

But fans and officials who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Katsina disputed the claims, insisting that no supporter entered the pitch during the game.

Ahmad Mukhtar, a Katsina United fan who watched the match live, stated that the trouble started after a series of questionable refereeing decisions.

“Whoever watched the match knows it was poorly officiated,” Mr Mukhtar said. “The referee has a record of bias against Katsina United. The equaliser he awarded Barau FC was a foul — even the linesman flagged it.”

He alleged that tensions were further fuelled when the General Manager of Barau FC, initially denied entry to the technical area, was later allowed into the stadium following protests.

“The fans didn’t come to disrupt the match. It was the officiating that provoked them,” he said. “Some objects were thrown, yes, but nobody was attacked with a weapon. What happened was exaggerated.”

Mr Mukhtar also dismissed reports that Barau FC’s Nana Abraham suffered a severe neck injury.

“He fell after being hit by an object while a medical team was attending to him at the sideline, but he later stood up and ran into the field himself,” he added.

Club spokesperson denies attack

Nasiru Gide, spokesperson for Katsina United, also debunked the “slit throat” claim, describing it as a deliberate attempt to smear the club.

“Those reports are quite misleading,” Mr Gide said. “Yes, fans threw objects because of poor officiating, but no one entered the pitch. We have videos showing him walking after the incident.”

He said the misunderstanding started when the referee overruled his assistant after Barau FC’s equaliser was flagged as a foul.

“The referee asked the linesman to lower his flag and allowed the goal. That’s what provoked the fans,” he explained. “But the match continued and ended peacefully.”

Mr Gide also confirmed that security personnel later escorted the referee and the visiting team out of the stadium after ensuring the surroundings were safe.

Club condemns ‘false media reports’

In an official statement issued on Sunday, Katsina United condemned what they described as “false and misleading media reports” about the incident.

“At no point during the match did any supporter gain access to the pitch,” the statement read. “The publication suggesting a player was slaughtered is entirely false. Such misinformation damages the club’s image and the progress of football in Katsina State.”

The club said they would seek legal redress if the reports were not retracted, while calling on the League Management Body (LMB) to investigate the match and review the officiating.

Recurring NPFL violence

The Katsina incident adds to a string of violent episodes that have marred the 2025 NPFL season. In October, the League Management Body fined Kano Pillars ₦9.5 million and deducted three points after fans invaded the pitch during a 1–1 draw with Shooting Stars of Ibadan in Kano.

Earlier this year, Plateau United’s striker Vincent Temitope was also stabbed by a fan in Lafia during a league match.

These repeated cases have raised concerns over officiating standards, fan discipline, and stadium security in the Nigerian domestic league.

Awaiting NPFL investigation

As of Sunday afternoon, the NPFL secretariat had yet to issue an official statement regarding the Katsina match. A senior official of the league, who spoke anonymously, said the match commissioner’s report would determine any disciplinary measures.

For now, both clubs await the league’s findings, but Saturday’s events once again highlight the fragile mix of poor officiating, emotional fandom, and weak regulation threatening the credibility of Nigerian football.