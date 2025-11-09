Barau FC midfielder, Nana Abraham, says he is recovering well after being allegedly attacked during his team’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Matchday 12 clash with Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Saturday.

The player and club official, Jabir Hassan, were reportedly assaulted after Barau FC equalised through Orji Kalu in the 69th minute.

The violent incident forced the match to be halted for several minutes as security operatives tried to restore order.

According to the club, its medical team, led by Sani Idris, provided immediate treatment to all the victims, including Nana Abraham, Jabir Hassan, and some supporters who sustained minor injuries.

Abraham, who was seen bleeding from the neck after the attack, expressed relief that he was feeling better following prompt medical attention.

“Thank God I am feeling better right now. Actually, our medical team did their best in treating my injuries,” Abraham told the club’s media team on Sunday.

He described the incident as unfortunate and urged fans to remember that football is meant to unite, not divide.

“It’s unfortunate what happened. Football is not a war — you can either win, draw, or lose. We’ve played five home games, won one, drawn three, and lost one; nothing happened. So why should we be attacked here?” he added.

The encounter was temporarily suspended after the violent scenes, as Barau FC players initially refused to continue until their safety was guaranteed.

The game later resumed and ended 1–1 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

The club’s Director of Media, Ahmad Gwale, confirmed that the victims received immediate care and thanked the security officials for their intervention.

Saturday’s incident adds to a worrying pattern of fan violence in the NPFL this season.

Recently, the league has had to impose heavy sanctions on clubs whose supporters invaded pitches or assaulted officials, sparking widespread concern about player safety.

Earlier in the campaign, a Plateau United player, Vincent Temitope, was also attacked by fans in Lafia, while the NPFL management fined Kano Pillars and deducted points after crowd trouble in Kano.

League officials have repeatedly warned that they would enforce strict measures to curb hooliganism and maintain discipline across match venues.

For Barau FC, attention has now turned to ensuring their injured personnel make full recoveries.

“Thank God I am feeling better right now,” Abraham reiterated, as the club confirmed he would undergo further medical checks in the coming days.

The NPFL board is expected to receive the official match report from Katsina before announcing possible disciplinary actions in line with league regulations.