Severe voter apathy was recorded during Saturday’s governorship election at Polling Unit 005 in Ochuche-Umuodu Ward 6, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, where only one vote was cast by a voter out of 327 registered voters.

A member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Martins Somto, who was at the Secretariat during collation, told PREMIUM TIMES that poor turnout of voters has long been a challenge in the community.

He said parties made efforts to mobilise residents ahead of the poll but turnout remained extremely low.

“Our people hardly come out to vote. As a party, we tried our best to mobilise them, but they still didn’t show up,” he said.

INEC officials conducted accreditation and voting without incident, and there were no reports of malfunctioning BVAS devices or security disruptions at the unit. Despite the smooth process, residents stayed away from the polls.

From the record of an assistant electoral officer who monitored the area, PREMIUM TIMES found out that APGA received the only vote cast at the unit. In contrast, all other participating political parties recorded zero.

The ultra-low turnout aligns with historical patterns in parts of Ogbaru, a riverine LGA that frequently suffers seasonal flooding and displacement.

From the voting pattern observed across the ward, factors such as the difficult terrain, declining trust in government, and recurring local crises appear to be contributing to low political participation.

Here are the official results from Polling Unit 005, Ochuche-Umuodu Ward, Ogbaru LGA:

APC: 0

LP: 0

APGA: 1

ADC: 0

PDP: 0

YPP: 0