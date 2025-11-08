Voting has ended in the Anambra governorship that was held on Saturday, and the collation of results has begun at the local government areas.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the exercise was held in 5,720 polling units across the 21 local government areas of the state. An interim report on the elections on Saturday said the polls were marred by vote buying and technical glitches.

Sixteen political parties fielded candidates who are seeking to govern the South-east state for the next four years.

Incumbent Charles Soludo is seeking a second term, and he faces Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 14 others who seek to replace him.

Anambra has 2,802,790 registered voters, with women forming the majority (51.03 per cent), according to INEC.

Voting officially ended at 2:30 p.m., after which results were announced at polling units. The results were collated and announced at wards. From the ward collation centres, the results were further collated in each of the 21 local government areas of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you updates on the governorship election results as collated by INEC at the local governments.

Follow this page for the live results.

Time: 23:02

LGA: Awka North

Location: INEC Office Achalla, Awka North

Registered Voters: 84, 105

Accredited Voters: 21, 783

Results

ADC – 815

APC – 3,661

APGA – 15, 896

LP – 299

PDP – 203

Total Valid Votes: 21, 291

Rejected Votes: 461

Total Votes Cast: 21, 752

Time: 23:50

LGA: OYI

HQtrs: Nteje

Number of Registered Voters- 114,439

Number of Accredited Voters- 30,855

Results

AA – 3

AAC – 13

ADC – 167

APC – 5118

APGA -18882

APM – 27

APP – 3

BP -12

LP – 3641

NNPP – 9

NRM – 2

PDP -16

SDP – 4

YPP – 2093

ZLP – 54

Total Valid Votes- 30,050

Total Rejected Votes- 786

Total Vote Cast – 30,836

LGA: Nnewi North

Final Collation of LG Result.

Number of Registered Voters- 166291

Number of Accredited Voters- 29323

Results

A -14

AA – 2

AAC -10

ADC – 553

APC – 5441

APGA – 20320

APM – 36

APP – 03

BP – 07

LP – 1140

NNPP – 21

NRM – 05

PDP – 45

SDP – 03

YPP – 1100

ZLP – 15

Total Valid Votes : 28715

Total Rejected Votes: 569

Total Vote Cast : 29284

Time: 11:30pm

Orumba North LGA

No of registered voters: 102,817

No of accredited voters: 29,565

Results

A – 4

AA – 26

AAC – 7

ADC – 115

APC – 2,615

APGA – 24,664

APM – 16

NNPP – 2

NRM – 0

YPP – 1519

APP – 2

BP – 0

LP – 131

SDP – 6

PDP – 17

ZLP – 11

TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES: 29135

REJECTED VOTES: 371

VOTE CAST: 29506

12:14am

Nnewi South LGA

No of registered voters: 102907

No of accredited voters: 27937

Results

A – 6

AA – 6

AAC – 10

ADC – 127

APC – 9281

APGA – 17286

APM – 23

APP – 1

BP – 2

LP – 73

NNPP – 2

NRM – 2

PDP – 12

SPD – 3

YPP – 567

ZLP – 4

TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES: 27400

REJECTED: 532

TOAL VOTE CAST: 27932