Voting has ended in the Anambra governorship that was held on Saturday, and the collation of results has begun at the local government areas.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the exercise was held in 5,720 polling units across the 21 local government areas of the state. An interim report on the elections on Saturday said the polls were marred by vote buying and technical glitches.
Sixteen political parties fielded candidates who are seeking to govern the South-east state for the next four years.
Incumbent Charles Soludo is seeking a second term, and he faces Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 14 others who seek to replace him.
Anambra has 2,802,790 registered voters, with women forming the majority (51.03 per cent), according to INEC.
Voting officially ended at 2:30 p.m., after which results were announced at polling units. The results were collated and announced at wards. From the ward collation centres, the results were further collated in each of the 21 local government areas of the state.
PREMIUM TIMES brings you updates on the governorship election results as collated by INEC at the local governments.
Follow this page for the live results.
Time: 23:02
LGA: Awka North
Location: INEC Office Achalla, Awka North
Registered Voters: 84, 105
Accredited Voters: 21, 783
Results
ADC – 815
APC – 3,661
APGA – 15, 896
LP – 299
PDP – 203
Total Valid Votes: 21, 291
Rejected Votes: 461
Total Votes Cast: 21, 752
Time: 23:50
LGA: OYI
HQtrs: Nteje
Number of Registered Voters- 114,439
Number of Accredited Voters- 30,855
Results
AA – 3
AAC – 13
ADC – 167
APC – 5118
APGA -18882
APM – 27
APP – 3
BP -12
LP – 3641
NNPP – 9
NRM – 2
PDP -16
SDP – 4
YPP – 2093
ZLP – 54
Total Valid Votes- 30,050
Total Rejected Votes- 786
Total Vote Cast – 30,836
LGA: Nnewi North
Final Collation of LG Result.
Number of Registered Voters- 166291
Number of Accredited Voters- 29323
Results
A -14
AA – 2
AAC -10
ADC – 553
APC – 5441
APGA – 20320
APM – 36
APP – 03
BP – 07
LP – 1140
NNPP – 21
NRM – 05
PDP – 45
SDP – 03
YPP – 1100
ZLP – 15
Total Valid Votes : 28715
Total Rejected Votes: 569
Total Vote Cast : 29284
Time: 11:30pm
Orumba North LGA
No of registered voters: 102,817
No of accredited voters: 29,565
Results
A – 4
AA – 26
AAC – 7
ADC – 115
APC – 2,615
APGA – 24,664
APM – 16
NNPP – 2
NRM – 0
YPP – 1519
APP – 2
BP – 0
LP – 131
SDP – 6
PDP – 17
ZLP – 11
TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES: 29135
REJECTED VOTES: 371
VOTE CAST: 29506
12:14am
Nnewi South LGA
No of registered voters: 102907
No of accredited voters: 27937
Results
A – 6
AA – 6
AAC – 10
ADC – 127
APC – 9281
APGA – 17286
APM – 23
APP – 1
BP – 2
LP – 73
NNPP – 2
NRM – 2
PDP – 12
SPD – 3
YPP – 567
ZLP – 4
TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES: 27400
REJECTED: 532
TOAL VOTE CAST: 27932
