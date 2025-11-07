The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has intensified distribution of election materials to local government areas in Anambra State ahead of the governorship election in the state.

The election is billed to be held this Saturday across the state’s 21 local government areas and over 5000 polling units.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that INEC began distribution of the materials on Thursday with mainly sensitive materials moved to various offices of the commission within the state’s local government areas.

On Friday, distribution of election materials intensified. Non-sensitive materials such as as cubicles were seen being moved to various registration areas in the council areas.

Some INEC adhoc staff members were also seen in vehicles moving election materials to the areas ahead of the poll.

Here are photos: