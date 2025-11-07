The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (ABMF) has commended Governor Umar Namadi for his humility, simplicity, and commitment to the development of Jigawa State, describing his leadership as a reflection of the values and legacy of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

The commendation was made by the Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees and former Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, Talban Minna, when he led a delegation of the Board on a courtesy visit to Governor Namadi at Government House, Dutse.

Mr Aliyu said the Foundation was impressed with the sense of order, hospitality, and leadership witnessed in Jigawa, noting that the state’s atmosphere of simplicity and discipline evokes the Sardauna’s ideals of service and integrity.

“I am happy to be here today and to see that we share many things in common—in work, in simplicity, and in approach to leadership,” he said.

“Some of my team members went into town to buy a few things, and they came back very happy, saying everyone they met had nothing but praise for you. Unlike in many states today, where governors are even afraid of their people, we saw genuine affection and respect here.”

“Our purpose here today is simple—to express our gratitude. Since our arrival, we have been received with remarkable warmth and generosity. We have been treated with humility and sincerity. No one among us has gone hungry or lacked anything. Even the breakfast this morning was excellent. We thank you sincerely for the hospitality, the kindness, and the attention given to us.”

Mr Aliyu urged northern leaders to emulate Governor Namadi’s focus on community-centered governance and called for renewed collaboration among the 19 northern states.

Expressing his admiration for the state, he noted that its atmosphere and symbolism evoked memories of the North’s rich legacy of discipline, vision, and commitment to purpose, which defined its early leaders.

“I was telling myself earlier that among the states we have visited, few reflect the depth of history and understanding that we see here in Jigawa. This hall itself carries that sense of heritage. It reminds us of how much the North has lost—the discipline, the vision, and the follow-through that defined leaders of the past. In those days, words were not just said; they were implemented.”

He also emphasised the need to prioritize education as the foundation for lasting development.

“Most importantly, we must return our full attention to education. If we fail to do so, we will keep moving in circles. Education is the key at every level—from basic to tertiary. With proper education, even agriculture will transform. We talk about 70% of our people being farmers, yet productivity remains low. With education and technology, one farmer can cultivate 20,000 hectares instead of 12 people struggling over 2 hectares.”

The former governor also outlined the Foundation’s scholarship scheme and outreach programmes designed to promote education and leadership development across northern Nigeria. He said the 2026 lecture in Jigawa will include public lectures, outreach activities, awards, and a dinner event to celebrate the region’s shared vision for progress.

Responding, Governor Namadi thanked the Foundation for the honor done to Jigawa State and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to uphold the legacy of the Sardauna through transparent governance, people-focused policies, and investment in education.

“On behalf of the government and people of Jigawa State, I sincerely thank the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation for this honor done to us by choosing Jigawa as the host of the 2026 Annual Lecture Series. This is a privilege we do not take for granted.”

Governor Namadi described the Foundation’s work as a timely call for northern leaders to return to the values of unity, service, and discipline, adding that the region can only progress when it rediscovers its shared moral foundation.

“We must be honest with ourselves—that sense of collective purpose has weakened over the years. But with people like you, who serve with sincerity and commitment even after holding high offices, we can rebuild it. Your service is true statesmanship, and we thank you for your sacrifice.”

The governor pledged full support for the 2026 lecture series and assured that his government would work closely with the Foundation’s technical committee to ensure a successful event in Jigawa.

“I want to assure you that the Jigawa State Government will do everything possible to ensure the success of the 2026 lecture series. Your presence here demonstrates your deep commitment to the progress of Northern Nigeria, and we are proud to partner with you in this noble cause.”