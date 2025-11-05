The factional acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulrahman Muhammed, has cancelled the party’s elective national convention scheduled for 15 November.

Mr Muhammed, who belongs to the faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, announced this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the party’s national leadership, including the suspended National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, had received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the recent judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered by James Omotosho in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025.

He said that the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, had also provided a thorough legal opinion on the implications of the judgment.

“In strict adherence to due process and our commitment to fairness, we have filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal to seek further judicial clarification and interpretation in the overall interest of our party, our members, and Nigerian democracy.

“Consequently, having filed an appeal and in line with our responsibility to uphold the rule of law, the PDP, we hereby suspend and cancel the proposed Ibadan national convention pending the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“Any continuation with the proposed convention at this time would amount to a violation of the rule of law and shall not be condoned.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission was a party to the suit and is fully aware of the judgement of the Federal High Court.

“Nevertheless, we have deemed it necessary and responsible to formally communicate our position to the commission.

“Accordingly, we have notified INEC to suspend the national convention in strict compliance with the directive contained in the judgement,” Mr Muhammad said.

He said that the party leadership was also aware of an ex parte order recently issued by a High Court in Oyo State.

“While we await the Certified True Copy of the said order, we reiterate that an ex parte order cannot override a subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court.

“We shall continue to act only in accordance with valid judicial authority and the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a responsible, law-abiding, and democratic institution, the PDP remains unwavering in its commitment to the rule of law, constitutional governance, and internal party democracy.

“Our actions will continue to be guided by legal advice, by respect for our members, and by our duty to protect the integrity of our party.

“We assure our teeming supporters and the general public that every decision we take will be governed by wisdom, justice, legality, and the timeless values that have positioned the PDP as the strongest democratic institution on the African continent,” he said.

Mr Muhammed said that the NWC would communicate further decisions and next steps in compliance with the party constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let it be restated unequivocally: the PDP remains one united and indivisible family. We are strong. We are focused.

“We are committed to offering credible leadership, constructive opposition, and principled engagement in defence of Nigeria’s democracy, peace, unity, and prosperity,” he said.

Responding to questions from the journalists on whether the factional NWC plans to hold a parallel convention, Mr Anyanwu said that they were waiting for the outcome of the appeal.

He said that while both the Federal High Court in Abuja and the State High Court in Oyo are equal, that of Abuja had more powers because all federal institutions were in charge of that.

“The State High Court order is just an ex parte order which lasts only seven days. Before that exparte order, the party had already filed an appeal at an appeal court.

“Of course, when a new motion is filed in a new court, that means everything will stay pending the outcome of the appeal. So, we shall wait for the appeal,” he said

Also asked why he did not attend the party’s Board of Trustees meeting earlier held in the day, Mr Anyanwu said he was not invited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umar Damagum-led NWC had on Saturday suspended Mr Anyanwu and three others for one month over alleged anti-party activities.

The other three suspended officers were the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature, and Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha.

A few hours later, the suspended NWC members in turn suspended Mr Damagum and appointed Mr Muhammed as acting national chairman.

(NAN)