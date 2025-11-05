The Senate has approved a bill prescribing up to 14 years imprisonment for educators convicted of sexually harassing students in tertiary institutions.

The move comes amid recurring reports of lecturers coercing students for grades, admission advantages, and other academic favours.

The bill titled “ Sexual Harassment of Students (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2025 (HB.1597),” was presented for concurrence by the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, during Wednesday’s plenary.

Mr Ashiru explained that the bill was designed to protect students from all forms of sexual misconduct and abuse within academic environments.

He further stated that the bill was enacted to promote and protect ethical standards in tertiary education, the sanctity of the student-educator relationship, dependency, and respect for human dignity.

According to the Senate, any person who commits any of the offences or acts specified in clause 4 (1), (2) and (3) of this Bill is guilty of an offence of felony and shall, on conviction, be sentenced to an imprisonment term of up to 14 years but not less than five years, without an option of a fine.

“(i) Any person who commits any of the offences or acts specified in Clause 4 (4), (5) and (6) of this Bill is guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to an imprisonment term of up to 5 years but not less than 2 years, without an option of a fine.”

The bill states that a student who alleges harassment may also pursue a civil action for breach of fiduciary duty, and that the standard of proof shall be the same as in civil proceedings.

It outlines a wide range of offences, including demanding sexual favours, making sexual advances, inducing others to commit harassment, and unwanted touching or gestures.

During the debate, some lawmakers called for the bill’s scope to be expanded.

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, argued that the legislation should also cover workplaces and other sectors.

“There is no need to restrict sexual harassment issues to students. We should craft this law in a way that gives it universal application,” he said.

But the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, noted that the bill had already passed through the House of Representatives and was only open for concurrence.

Mr Barau also explained that existing laws already addressed harassment in workplace settings.

The bill was subsequently adopted and passed for third reading.

(NAN)