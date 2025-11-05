The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed the second reading of a bill aimed at facilitating the country’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and promoting green mobility.

The bill, sponsored by Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North), sought to establish a legal framework for EV adoption, local manufacturing, environmental sustainability, and economic growth.

Presenting the lead debate, Mr Kalu said the legislation would guide Nigeria’s gradual shift from petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles to cleaner, environmentally friendly alternatives.

He highlighted that the transport sector contributed 25–30 per cent of national greenhouse gas emissions, with more than 12 million registered vehicles still relying on fossil fuels.

Mr Kalu stressed that the bill aligned with global best practices and Nigeria’s international environmental commitments.

He noted that advanced nations, such as Norway, aimed for full electric mobility by 2030, while African economies like South Africa and Kenya had adopted national EV policies.

The lawmaker emphasised the bill’s economic potential, citing the global EV industry’s projected value of more than 1.5 trillion dollars by 2030.

He said with abundant mineral resources like lithium and nickel, Nigeria could benefit from local EV and battery production, while reduced emissions would improve public health.

Adamu Aliero (APC-Kebbi) described the bill as timely, noting that cities like Lagos and Kano would benefit from reduced carbon emissions.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio hailed the initiative as “a good innovation” and referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Industries for further legislative review, with a report expected in four weeks.

(NAN)