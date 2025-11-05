The Adamawa State government has reported a cholera outbreak in Mubi Local Government Area (LGA), which has claimed 10 lives so far.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday, Commissioner for Health, Felix Tangwami, said the deceased died at home rather than in health facilities.

Mr Tangwami noted that the state government, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), had taken immediate action to contain the outbreak.

“From the beginning, we have been on top of the situation. Our presence has been there, and this cannot be denied,” he said.

He added that those who visited healthcare facilities received treatment, with 25 patients admitted as of Tuesday, 4 November, while many others had been discharged and educated on hygiene practices.

He explained that the state epidemiologist, the Director of Disease Control at the Primary Care Development Agency, and volunteers were deployed to Mubi to provide services and create awareness.

They also traced victims in communities to ensure they received medical care.

Mr Tangwami also called on traditional leaders to support government efforts by encouraging residents to promptly seek treatment at health facilities.

He urged residents to maintain personal hygiene.

Cholera, an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water, remains a persistent public health challenge in Nigeria.

(NAN)