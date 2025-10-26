The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday denied reports alleging that policemen attacked residents during the demolition exercise in Oworonshoki, saying officers were deployed solely to protect government officials and maintain law and order.

In a statement posted on X, the Police Public Relations Officervin the state, Abimbola Adebisi, said the demolition, carried out by the state government agencies responsible for urban development and planning in collaboration with the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences, followed due legal processes.

She stated that official notices had been served to both legal and illegal occupants over several months, and compensation for affected residents had been completed.

“The presence of police personnel during the exercise was purely to prevent any breakdown of law and order and to protect public officials while carrying out their lawful duties,” the statement read.

It added, “At no time did officers engage in violence, harassment, or collaborate with hoodlums, as falsely reported.”

The command emphasised that officers were under strict instructions to act professionally, with restraint, civility, and respect for human rights, ensuring the demolitions were conducted peacefully.

Mrs Adebisi described the social media reports as “unfounded, baseless, inaccurate, and false.”

She said the command led by Commissioner of Police Olohundare “remains committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting lives and property, and supporting lawful government policies that promote safety, public order, and urban development.”

Residents lament ongoing demolition

However, residents of Ojulari and Araba said demolition teams returned late Saturday night and continued operations into Sunday morning despite protests.

Eyewitnesses said two bulldozers were deployed, while about 50 police officers fired teargas at residents throughout the night.

“We didn’t sleep at all because the demolition people and police came back after we stopped them in the morning. Even until now, Sunday morning, they are still demolishing,” said Olarenwaju Segun, a resident.

Earlier Saturday, residents had blocked an attempt to demolish homes in the Udi Araba area.

“They started demolishing without marking any building,” said Adeyemi Lanre, a community mobiliser. “We quickly mobilised and blocked them.”

Some residents accused the Oba of Oworonshoki, Babatunde Saliu, of backing the demolitions to reclaim waterfront land for private development, a claim he has denied.

Baale of Oworonshoki, Olorunwa Luwa, said the operations were not government-approved, adding,

“If it were the government, they would not come at 12 midnight or 3 a.m. to demolish buildings. People with proper documents are losing their homes,” he said.

Residents reported damage to homes, fences, and walls, with some children sleeping on rubble.

The Coalition of Oworonshoki Demolition Victims rejected a compensation exercise organised by the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), calling it “propaganda” and “selective.” According to the group, only 79 people were shortlisted out of more than 10,000 affected residents.

Demolitions in Oworonshoki have been ongoing since 2023, displacing hundreds of households. Earlier operations in Araba and Koka were halted by residents, who have complained of inadequate compensation, destruction of property, and poor coordination by authorities.

Earlier this month, hundreds of protesters marched on Alausa, accusing the government of worsening poverty and homelessness.

The Lagos State Government maintains that Oworonshoki is part of its urban renewal plan, and that affected structures were unsafe and constituted environmental hazards.