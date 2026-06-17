The federal government says it will establish dedicated safe spaces in all 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country to strengthen protection and support services for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this on Wednesday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministry and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja.

The agreement, signed in partnership with the New Era Foundation, aims to strengthen protection, rehabilitation and support services for survivors of gender-based violence across the country.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the initiative was part of the National Action Plan on GBV being developed to improve access to care, protection and justice for survivors.

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“A core component of this upcoming national action plan is the strategic establishment of dedicated safe spaces across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria to decentralise immediate care and protection,” she said.

She said the centres would enable survivors to access immediate support, referral services and protection closer to their communities.

The minister added that the government was also working towards establishing regional mega-protection centres to provide integrated services for survivors.

“These centres will provide medical, legal, psychosocial and rehabilitation services under one roof to support recovery and access to justice,” she said.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim said mobile support teams would also be deployed under the Women on Wheels initiative to extend services to underserved communities.

“Through Women on Wheels, we will take trauma-informed care, psychosocial support and essential services closer to women and girls who need them most,” she said.

Increased GBV cases

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed concern over the increasing cases of GBV across the country.

The minister said 2,755 cases of gender-based violence and intimate partner violence were documented between January and April 2026.

“This translates to an average of about 23 reported cases every day within the review period,” she said.

According to her, only four per cent of formally reported cases had resulted in successful prosecution.

“This clearly highlights the need for stronger protection and accountability mechanisms,” she said.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim said women and girls accounted for more than 81 per cent of documented survivors, while sexual violence represented 82 per cent of recorded cases.

“This is a wake-up call. We must move beyond prevention to protection, rehabilitation and access to justice for survivors,” she said.

She said the partnership between NPHCDA and the New Era Foundation would serve as a practical intervention supporting the broader GBV protection framework.

Also speaking, Muyi Aina, Chief Executive Officer of NPHCDA, described GBV as a major public health and human rights challenge.

Mr Aina said survivors often experienced physical injuries, psychological trauma and long-term social consequences.

“Gender-based violence leaves deep physical, emotional and social scars on survivors and their families,” he said.

He said the partnership would provide survivors with healthcare, counselling, legal support, rehabilitation, and opportunities for empowerment.

“This collaboration demonstrates the importance of integrating health, social welfare and community support systems in addressing GBV,” he said.

Also speaking, Patricia Otuedon-Arawore, Trustee of the New Era Foundation, said the foundation’s Patients’ Home in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, would serve as a rehabilitation centre for survivors.

Mrs Otuedon-Arawore said the facility was originally established to support vulnerable women through temporary shelter and empowerment opportunities.

She said the partnership would reposition the facility into a safe recovery space for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence.

“The facility is now being repositioned to offer safety, recovery and hope to survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” she said.

She added that the centre would provide survivors with an environment for healing, rehabilitation and reintegration.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Esuabana Nko-Asanye, said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to addressing challenges facing vulnerable women and girls.

Mrs Nko-Asanye said collaboration among government institutions, development partners and civil society organisations remained critical to strengthening protection systems.

“No single institution can address this challenge alone. Partnerships such as this are essential to protecting vulnerable women and girls across the country,” she said.

The stakeholders pledged to strengthen access to protection, rehabilitation and justice services for survivors and vulnerable groups nationwide. (NAN)