Nestlé Nigeria Plc has recorded a profit after tax of N72.5 billion for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025.

According to a statement by the company on Wednesday, this marks a strong rebound from a loss of N184.3 billion in the same period of 2024.

The report revealed that profit before tax stood at N127.9 billion, compared to a loss of N255.4 billion recorded in the corresponding period in the previous year.

Revenue grew by 33 per cent to N884.5 billion from N665.4 billion in 2024, while operating profit rose by 63.6 per cent to N181.3 billion, up from N110.8 billion.

Nestlé Nigeria also reported an improvement in its equity position by N72.5 billion during the review period.

In addition, the company completed early repayment of a $20 million inter-group foreign exchange debt in the third quarter of 2025.

In his remarks on the results, Wassim Elhusseini, managing director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said, “The results for the nine months signify the sustainability of our return to profitability since the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The topline growth of 33 per cent during this period, along with a profit after tax of N72.5 billion, clearly illustrates that our dedication to operational excellence and our robust fundamentals are producing the desired outcomes.”

Looking ahead, he emphasised, “We remain focused on enhancing our margin management initiatives, accelerating transformation of our business, while investing in programmes that create sustainable value for all our stakeholders.

“This is starting from our employees, consumers and extending to our communities and partners across our value chain.”

Nestlé Nigeria’s nine-month 2025 results underscore the company’s resilience and operational effectiveness, positioning it for continued success in navigating challenges and seizing future opportunities.

(NAN)