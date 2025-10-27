The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared an indefinite nationwide strike, effective from Saturday, 1 November, following what it described as the federal government’s persistent failure to resolve long-standing issues.

The decision was reached after an Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually on Saturday, 25 October, and announced in a communiqué signed by NARD President, Mohammad Suleiman, on 26 October.

This marks an escalation of the dispute between resident doctors and the government after months of failed negotiations.

NARD had earlier embarked on a five-day warning strike on 12 September, which it suspended two days later, giving the government a two-week ultimatum that was later extended by 30 days.

“This grace period has since elapsed, yet the federal government has failed to demonstrate the political will necessary to address the legitimate concerns of Nigerian resident doctors,” it noted.

All resident doctors in federal and state tertiary hospitals are directed to withdraw their services “completely and indefinitely” until the government shows “genuine commitment” to resolving the issues.

Unmet promises

In its communique, NARD accused the Nigerian government of showing a lack of political will to resolve the 19-point issues raised since its last Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Katsina.

Among the grievances are the non-payment of five months’ arrears from the 25 per cent and 35 per cent CONMESS review, unpaid 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, and the failure to reinstate five members allegedly dismissed unjustly.

The association also decried the extreme working conditions faced by resident doctors, including prolonged duty hours and excessive workloads worsened by manpower shortages across public hospitals.

“The current unsustainable practice of spanning duties across several days poses serious risks to physicians’ well-being and patient safety,” NARD said.

It described the failure to enforce standard working-hour limits as “exploitative, inhumane, and dangerous to public health.”

The group further lamented the non-implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy, which would allow hospitals to immediately replace doctors who resign or migrate abroad “to reduce excessive workload and burnout among our members.”

Wage arrears

NARD also expressed disappointment that medical officers across various institutions are still owed promotion arrears since 2021, while house officers remain excluded from the civil service scheme, denying them pension, welfare, and job security.

It also criticised the non-application of the CONMESS circular across ministries and agencies, and condemned the casualisation of doctors through locum appointments, which it said deprives them of proper benefits and career progression.

Other issues raised include the non-payment of specialist allowances, the non-release of corrected professional allowance tables, and the downgrading of entry-level placements for newly employed resident doctors, a reversal of a policy corrected in 2014 but recently reintroduced.

NARD noted that several hospitals are still defaulting on salary payments. These include the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, where doctors are owed 18 months’ arrears, and the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where members are owed between four and eight months’ salaries, including allowances.

At the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile-Ife, it requested the immediate payment of salaries owed to 83 doctors employed under the 2022 waiver, the March 2024 salary of 40 doctors, and arrears ranging from seven to 14 months.

It highlighted that similar issues persist at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, and the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where some doctors are yet to be captured on the payroll.

The association also faulted the government’s slow handling of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process, particularly the long-overdue review of the CONMESS salary structure, which has remained unchanged for over 16 years.

Demands and resolution

After reviewing the situation, the association issued several demands, including the immediate payment of all outstanding salary and allowance arrears, implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy, and upgrade of infrastructure and medical equipment in public hospitals.

It also called for the reinstatement of the five sacked doctors, inclusion of house officers in the civil service scheme, and immediate implementation of specialist allowances for resident doctors.

“The NEC demands that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare immediately constitute a Task Force to develop and implement a clear and humane working-hours policy for doctors practising in Nigeria in line with international best practices to safeguard both physician wellbeing and patient safety,” the communique stated.

NARD also urged the government to abolish the casualisation of doctors, end the employment of consultant cadres for non-medical personnel, and fully implement special pension benefits agreed with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in July.