No fewer than 885 ward delegates are currently at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in the state capital to participate in the governorship primaries election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are five delegates in each of the 177 wards across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state who were elected during the ward delegates’ congress held on Saturday.

The 885 delegates are undergoing screening by party officials before filing out to affirm Governor Biodun Oyebanji as the APC candidate for the J20 June, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Four aspirants obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms, but only Governor Oyebanji will be facing the delegates in the affirmation process.

Other aspirants, namely Kayode Ojo and Abimbola Olawumi, were disqualified, while Mrs Oluremi Omolayo says she has withdrawn for Mr Oyebanji.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been deployed to monitor and observe the exercise.

The Security at the venue is very tight as men of the Nigerian police, the Civil Defence Corps, and the officers of the State Security Service (SSS) are providing security at the venue and its environs

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State, has assured a fair, transparent, and credible process in the exercise.

Mr Ododo, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, promised to be fair to all stakeholders and ensure that the exercise reflects unity, peace, and internal democracy within the party.

The governor emphasised that his commitment is to oversee a process that will be acceptable to all stakeholders and party members, noting that the committee under his leadership will uphold the integrity and democratic values of the APC.

He assured that every stakeholder will be carried along in line with the guidelines of the party to produce a flag bearer for the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

Mr Ododo stated that fairness and inclusiveness remain the guiding principles of the committee, and reiterated his readiness to deliver a process that will strengthen the unity of the party in Ekiti State.

The National Working Committee of APC, in a letter signed by its National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, had announced the appointment of Mr Ododo as chairman of the Committee to oversee the governorship primary in Ekiti state.

According to the letter addressed to the APC Chairman in Ekiti State, Sola Elesin, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, was appointed deputy chairman, while Taiwo Sunmonu will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Nikky Ejezie, Elis Abraham, Rufus Bature, Latif Ibirogba, Chibuzor Agu, Gabriel Oyibode, Hope Dike, and Shehu Dange.