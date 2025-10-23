It was another night of heartbreak for Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, as the Flamingos fell 1–0 to France in their second Group D fixture at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

For long spells, it was a match defined by grit and defiance, until Maïssa Fathallah’s late strike in the 81st minute broke Nigerian hearts and handed the 2012 champions a hard-fought victory at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

With the result, France booked their spot in the knockout round, while Nigeria’s survival hopes now hang by a thread, dependent on a heavy win over Samoa in their final group game.

Here are the major takeaways from a tense night in Marrakech.

Bankole Olowookere’s loyalty is tested by a repeat lineup

After the 4–1 opening-day defeat to Canada, Coach Bankole Olowookere resisted calls for changes, instead showing faith in the same starting XI that had collapsed late in their first outing.

It was a bold statement; one that reflected his belief in the group’s potential rather than panic. But while the Flamingos did produce a more organised performance, the decision to stick with an unchanged lineup also exposed the team’s recurring weaknesses: defensive lapses, fatigue in transitions, and an occasional lack of cutting edge in the final third.

The result underlined the fine balance between trust and tactical flexibility, a line the Nigerian gaffer must now walk carefully as his team faces a do-or-die clash against Samoa.

Boniface’s late howler proves costly again

For much of the game, goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface had looked composed, commanding her box, organising her defenders, and reacting sharply to France’s set-piece threats.

But in the 81st minute, all of that good work came undone.

A low drive from Maïssa Fathallah, seemingly routine, slipped under Boniface’s gloves and trickled into the net.

It was the kind of moment that defines tournaments: one lapse of concentration, one touch too soft, and a game of balance suddenly tilts beyond reach.

It was cruel, but it summed up Nigeria’s story at this World Cup so far: brave, spirited, but undone by small margins.

VAR drama, but the referee gets the big calls right

The match saw three separate VAR reviews in the second half, reflecting the intensity and controversy surrounding the contest.

The first came when Raji went in strong on a French midfielder. France appealed for a red card, but after a review, the referee rightly ruled it a yellow-card offence.

In the final ten minutes, Nigeria twice appealed for penalties, the first for a handball and the second for a late challenge inside the box. Both times, the referee stood firm after consulting VAR, denying the Flamingos what could have been a dramatic lifeline.

While the decisions were disappointing from a Nigerian perspective, they were ultimately fair; proof that technology, at least on this night, served the game well.

Shuaib’s long throws — Nigeria’s secret weapon

One of Nigeria’s brightest sparks came from an unlikely source.

Full-back Shuaib turned her throw-ins into artillery, repeatedly hurling the ball deep into the French penalty area, unsettling defenders and creating chaos.

For stretches of the game, her deliveries were Nigeria’s most reliable route into dangerous zones, and France struggled to deal with the trajectory and power of her throws.

Unfortunately, the Flamingos couldn’t capitalise on the second balls or rebounds that followed, often lacking numbers or composure inside the box. Still, it was a tactical note that showed Nigeria’s creativity under pressure.

If Olowookere’s team are to beat Samoa and stand any chance of advancing, Shuaib’s throws could once again be a crucial weapon.

France march on, Nigeria cling to hope

For France, the night was a professional job well done.

They managed the game’s tempo, absorbed Nigeria’s physicality, and showed the composure of a side with tournament pedigree.

Their win sealed qualification to the knockout rounds with six points from two games, maintaining their reputation as one of Europe’s elite youth teams.

For Nigeria, however, the picture is far more precarious. The Flamingos sit at the bottom of Group D with zero points, but all is not lost. A commanding win over Samoa in their final group match could yet see them sneak through as one of the best third-placed teams, depending on other results.

Grit without glory

The Flamingos walked off the pitch with heads bowed, knowing they had gone toe-to-toe with one of the world’s best but had nothing to show for it.

There was improvement from the Canada loss; better structure, more bite, greater resilience, yet, in the end, the result remained the same: a narrow defeat, sealed by a single mistake.

If Nigeria are to keep their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup dream alive, they must find a way to turn their courage into precision, and their effort into goals.

Because the heart alone is never enough at this level, it must be matched by control, composure, and a killer instinct in front of the goal.

Next stop: Maul Samoa, or get a return ticket home!