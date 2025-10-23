AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced that its executive director for technical and client services, Rashidat Adebisi, is exiting its directors’ board by way of resignation, with effect from 31 December.

The underwriter disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday, signed by Omowunmi Adewusi, the company secretary.

No mention was made of the reason for her resignation.

Mrs Adebisi joined the board on 24 February 2020, following a regulatory approval of her appointment to the role.

She has served as a member of the Board Risk Management and Technical Committee as well as the Board Investment and Finance Committee.

Her twenty-year career at AXA Mansard commenced with the role of an executive officer after which she advanced to the position of head of transaction service in 2007.

At one point, she was the director of Retail Solutions Division.

Mrs Adebisi is a graduate of Accounting from the University of Lincolnshire & Humberside, UK.

Her time at Churchill Insurance UK (member of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group) laid the foundation of an enduring career in underwriting risk on relocating to Nigeria.

Before her return to Nigeria, she had become an Associate of the Chartered Certified Accountants.

A Chartered Business Administrator, Mrs Adebisi is also a Chartered Financial Consultant of The Institute of Financial Consultants of Canada and an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London

The company’s board and management commended her for her positive contributions and dedicated service to the firm’s growth over the years.

AXA Mansard, a member of the AXA Group, provides life and non-life insurance products and financial advisory services in Nigeria.

A successor to Mrs Adebisi has not yet been named.