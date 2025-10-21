We are therefore not dealing with cases of people who are going around wielding machetes and looking for me in order to kill me because I am a Christian. I travel in my official regalia as Bishop in and out of Sokoto. We carry out our religious services with no molestations. However, what is important is not to create the impression that we have no problems. We do have serious problems but these have escalated because the federal and state governments have, over the years, allowed these problems to fester.

I want to thank Aid to the Church in Need (ACIN) for its kind invitation to me to speak in response to the release of its biennial report on, Religious Freedom in the World. The report itself is a huge document of 1,248 pages. It covers the state of “Religious Freedom” around the entire world between January 2023 and December 2024. According to the authors, the report reveals a worrying decline that shows more than 5.4 billion people living today in countries without religious freedom. It is important to note that this report neither targets a particular country nor a particular faith. It cuts across all faiths and focuses only on the degree to which countries comply with this fundamental human right. The report identifies authoritarianism, religious extremism, ethno-religious nationalism and organised crime as drivers of religious persecution. To rephrase Leo Tolstoy therefore; Every victim of persecution is persecuted differently.

There have been serious concerns, nationally and internationally, over the deterioration of security matters in Nigeria. The reports have focused on the tragic outburst of violence that has turned huge swathes of the Nigerian landscape into a huge killing field. For over 15 years now, these murderous gangs of Islamicists and jihadist groups have found their ways into our country, wreaking havoc, destroying lives and properties, ravaging farmlands and leaving huge parts of the country empty of human existence. Along with this culture of uncontrolled banditry, thousands of communities have been destroyed, with thousands of lives lost. The country has witnessed an unacceptable surge in internal displacement in most parts of the North, especially around the Middle Belt states.

The biggest challenge for us is the appropriate language to use in describing this tragedy. The reactions have been confusing. Early narratives spoke of “farmer-herder clashes,” “climate change,” “cattle rustling,” “outright criminality,” etc. With the emergence of Boko Haram and the targeting of church structures, destruction of schools, hospitals, the kidnapping of priests, the religious, seminarians and other pastoral agents, the murderous gangs invoking words like allahu akubar as their anthem of death, there was no other way of speaking of persecution of Christians by these jihadist groups rather than calling them religious persecutions targeted at Christians. Then came the sacking of communities and the occupation of vast swathes of lands by these terrorists and murderous groups. These groups would later target Muslims who did not believe in their brand of Islam. Today, the floods of blood in Nigeria have no boundaries. This is why the debate over what is happening to us has become so confusing within and outside Nigeria. Although we cannot find the right words, the simple truth is that Nigerians are dying for a living.

The confusion over the appropriate language is understandable. The greatest area of concern is how much this tragic turn of events has disrupted years of Nigeria being a colourful tapestry of wonderful human relationships, marked by great friendships among our people, across faiths and ethnicities. For example, I live in Sokoto, right in the womb of Islam. If we were dealing with the outright persecution of Christians on the grounds of identity, both myself and my small flock would not exist. For example, on 8th September, 2011, the ceremony of my ordination and installation as the Bishop of Sokoto was marked by this exemplary show of collaboration between the Diocese, the state government and the Sultan, who personally enthusiastically provided accommodation for my guests during the occasion. I received the gift of a new Prado jeep from a Muslim friend of mine who said to me, “Bishop, this is my gift to you for your pastoral work in your vast Diocese!” On the 30th of September this year, the Sultan himself was physically in the premises of our Secretariat, where we commissioned an ICT facility with almost 300 computers for youth and children. This is not to say that there are no problems, but our daily lives should be defined by a better narrative.

We are therefore not dealing with cases of people who are going around wielding machetes and looking for me in order to kill me because I am a Christian. I travel in my official regalia as Bishop in and out of Sokoto. We carry out our religious services with no molestations. However, what is important is not to create the impression that we have no problems. We do have serious problems but these have escalated because the federal and state governments have, over the years, allowed these problems to fester. The inability of the Federal Government and its security agencies to end these killings has created the condition for the genocide that has taken over many communities today. By whatever names we choose, the fact is that Nigerians are dying unacceptable deaths across the country. In many cases, they are targeted because of their beliefs but also because of their ethnicities. We are in the cusp of a weak state with a clear lack of capacity to arrest the descent into anarchy.

Nigerians feel vulnerable and unprotected, irrespective of their faiths, ethnicities or social classes. A significant part of our social life has literally collapsed, as many citizens now fear large gatherings for social events or prayers. It is important to restate that things were never really always like this. The last eight years of the Buhari administration marked the worst phase in the history of interfaith relations in Nigeria, especially relating to violence against Christians and their exclusion from power. That administration gave oxygen to jihadists by virtue of its policies, which overtly favoured Islam and Northern Nigeria. The President himself was a Muslim, and he ensured that the Senate President, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, the entire leadership of the security apparatuses were entrusted to only Muslims, almost all from the North. This was a departure from the sensibilities that had characterised power-sharing in Nigeria. I argued then that in reality, the difference between President Buhari and the Jihadists was that he was using a pen, while the jihadists were using weapons of violence against Christians. I also stated that under Buhari, to gain power, it was more important to be a Northern Muslim than to be a citizen of Nigeria.

Our situation is far from perfect. We are still in a bad place, but there are signs of a government willing to listen. In response to the tragedy of the horrible killings in Yelwata, Benue State, the President physically paid a visit and had interactive sessions with the victims and the state government. It also pledged financial assistance to the victims. Such actions are different from the Buhari period when the President largely simply looked the other way without empathy.

Today, sadly, Nigeria is still bleeding. However, I see a window of opportunity that we could use to restore harmony among our people. The Report acknowledges that the First Family is an example of what should give hope in Nigeria; with the President being a Muslim and his wife being a Pastor in a Pentecostal Church! The President and the Vice President are Muslims, yet Christians have not felt alienated. The Chief of General Staff of the Nigerian Army, the Director of State Security Services, among others, are Christians. The President just appointed a Christian as the leader of the ruling Party. He also has appointed a Christian as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). These are confidence-building measures aimed at inspiring a sense of belonging in citizens. Our situation is far from perfect. We are still in a bad place, but there are signs of a government willing to listen. In response to the tragedy of the horrible killings in Yelwata, Benue State, the President physically paid a visit and had interactive sessions with the victims and the state government. It also pledged financial assistance to the victims. Such actions are different from the Buhari period when the President largely simply looked the other way without empathy.

The report indicates some decline in terrorist attacks, quoting the Global Terrorism Index Report for 2025, which states that terrorist attacks in Nigeria declined by 37 per cent in 2024. However, the report still notes that during its reporting period, innumerable attacks in Nigeria were documented in which the religious affiliation of victims played a contributing or decisive role. Religious identity, particularly Christian identity in the northern states, matters intensely because it renders Christians (and moderate Muslims) particularly vulnerable to violence, persecution, and displacement. Religious freedom in Nigeria is under grave threat, principally due to legal measures that support discrimination against Christians in the Northern states, as well as severe and relentless atrocities committed throughout the country. It is therefore deeply discouraging to note that prospects for religious freedom in Africa’s most populous nation remain extremely grim.

This Report is not meant to make anyone side happy or sad. It is a wake-up call for Nigeria. It offers Nigeria an opportunity to stand in the mirror and decide how it wants to create a country of common citizenship. President Bola Tinubu ordered the country to return to its old national anthem, emphasising that one of the stanzas says, we want to build a country where no one is oppressed. Now is the time to live up to these principles. There is an urgent need to bring all laws, I am mean all, under the purview of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For years, agents of the state stood by as individuals took the law into their hands, destroying churches and killing Christians over the last forty years, killing innocent citizens of both faiths on grounds of blasphemy laws, with the Hisbah groups seeking to enforce Islamic laws through the backdoor, all with no repercussion. The dubious decision of 12 Northern states to adopt Sharia law in a democracy in 2000, opened the door to Islamicists who saw this as a sign that Islam was on the ascendancy. Things must change. The President should go to court to have the adoption of the Sharia law by the 12 Northern states declared unconstitutional as the only way to arrest the tendency to mob justice, which continues to claim the innocent lives of citizens such as Deborah Samuel (Sokoto), and Bridget Agbahime (Kano), etc. The secular state anticipated by the Constitution must be enforced.

In the experiences of Christian minorities in Northern Nigeria, what constitutes persecution is not necessarily just violence. It is also the perceived denial of their rights to access to places of worship in public institutions, refusal of state authorities to allocate lands for the building of churches, not reconstructing destroyed churches when fanatics raze them down, denial of employment opportunities and promotion in public institutions, lack of access to religious education for Christian children in public schools, etc. The right to what constitutes persecution belongs to the victim. It is left for the state to gauge these claims against the Constitution.

I do believe that today, acts of impunity still persist, but it is my view that re-designating Nigeria a Country of Concern will hurt the initiatives we are working on with the current government to collectively resolve the nagging problems of, first, the persecution of Christians and, of course, the larger issues of ending the mindless killings of our citizens. Designating my country, Nigeria, a Country of Concern will only make our work in the area of dialogue among religious leaders in our country and elsewhere with the Nigerian state even harder.

Finally, I want once again to thank ACIN for its tireless work towards the restoration of human dignity in the fulfilment of God’s gift to humanity, the right for all to worship him without let or hindrance. I believe that over the years, Nigeria has sinned and fallen short. Under the Buhari administration, its egregious persecution of Christians was visible. I accepted and encouraged the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Concern. In its statement dated 11th December, 2020 (a day after the Human Rights Day), the Trump administration said: Governments whose leaders have allowed perpetrators of vicious persecution to act with impunity pose a national security threat to the United States and the world.

I do believe that today, acts of impunity still persist, but it is my view that re-designating Nigeria a Country of Concern will hurt the initiatives we are working on with the current government to collectively resolve the nagging problems of, first, the persecution of Christians and, of course, the larger issues of ending the mindless killings of our citizens. Designating my country, Nigeria, a Country of Concern will only make our work in the area of dialogue among religious leaders in our country and elsewhere with the Nigerian state even harder. It will only increase tensions, sow doubt, open windows of suspicion and fear and simply allow the criminals and perpetrators of violence to exploit. What Nigeria needs now is a more vigilance by the organisations such as the ACIN and civil society groups to continue to press for change and to deliberately work to end impunity.

I believe that the Obama and Biden administrations were complicit in the way they handled the fight against Boko Haram under the Presidency of Goodluck Jonathan. The country was already making progress. The decision to block Nigeria’s access to the required weapons to end this violence by the Obama administration and its drive to impose President Buhari on Nigeria pushed back this fight. I therefore appeal to President Donald Trump, who is already working hard to show that a peaceful world is possible with his historic achievement in the Middle East, to lift the ban and allow Nigeria access the military tools it requires to free our country from the stranglehold of these evil men. I believe this will set us on a course to end the violence that extremist groups and merchants of death have inflicted on us.

Thankfully, in his new Encyclical, Dilexi Te, the holy father, Pope Leo has said: “I am sure that preferential option for the poor is the source of extraordinary renewal both for Church and society.” Happily, our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sent a delegation of the Catholic Bishops for the burial of our beloved holy father, Pope Francis. He personally took the historic decision to be at the inauguration of the holy father, Pope Leo, X1V. We believe that despite our challenges, there is a window of opportunity to the religious leaders in Nigeria to map out the best strategies towards national harmony and integration.

With the historic developments in the Middle East coming in this year of Hope, the world has a chance to reverse the vicious hold of all forms of religious extremism threatening a peaceful world order. Nigeria, a country of well over 200 million people of faith can make a great contribution towards this quest for world peace if we can rid our country of the virus of religious extremism. We should be supported and encouraged in this effort and not punished. On our part, the Nigerian government must urgently design a robust template to restore confidence in our country by taking the concerns expressed in this Report in good faith.

Matthew Hassan Kukah is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Nigeria.

This is the text of remarks delivered at the launch of the ACIN 2025 World Report on Religious Freedom in the World at the Augustinianum Hall, Vatican City, on 21st October, 2025.