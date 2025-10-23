The House of Representatives has called for strict enforcement of uniform and identification regulations for operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), especially those manning checkpoints and conducting stop-and-search operations across the country.

This resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance moved on Thursday by Ibe Okwara (LP, Abia) during plenary.

Security checkpoints across Nigeria have long been flashpoints for both criminal impersonation and misconduct by legitimate officers.

In several cases, armed robbers and kidnappers have disguised themselves as security agents to carry out attacks, particularly in the South-east, where separatist violence and routine security operations often overlap.

Mr Okwara, in his presentation, noted that the Nigeria Police Act 2020 and related operational guidelines clearly mandate proper uniform adherence and officer identification for accountability, transparency, and the protection of citizens’ rights.

He expressed concern that, despite these provisions, many officers of the NPF and NSCDC, particularly those deployed along highways and checkpoints, now operate in plain clothes, jeans, or incomplete uniforms, often without visible name tags or ranks.

According to him, this practice is not only a clear violation of established force orders and security protocols but also creates “a dangerous climate of ambiguity,” making it nearly impossible for citizens to distinguish between genuine security personnel and criminal impersonators.

Mr Okwara said this growing trend is particularly troubling in the South-east and South-south regions, where security challenges from “unknown gunmen” and other criminal groups persist.

“The gross lack of proper identification at checkpoints undermines national security and public safety,” he said, warning that it also fuels incidents of harassment, extortion, and abuse of power by rogue officers.

He further expressed worry that such practices could damage the reputation of security agencies and deepen the already fragile trust between citizens and the forces mandated to protect them.

Mr Okwara noted that the matter has become even more urgent as the festive season approaches, with increased travel expected across the country, heightening citizens’ exposure to security personnel on highways.

The motion was subsequently adopted without debate, and the House mandated the Inspector-General of Police and the Commandant-General of the NSCDC to immediately enforce compliance with existing security rules.

The resolution requires all officers conducting checkpoint, patrol, or stop-and-search operations to appear in full, approved uniforms with visible names, ranks, and force or corps identification tags.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, referred the motion to the Committees on Police Affairs and Interior for further legislative action.

The House urged the committees to summon the IGP, the NSCDC Commandant-General, and other relevant agencies to explain the reasons behind the widespread non-compliance and provide a clear timeline for full implementation of the uniform directive.

The committees are also expected to conduct oversight visits to affected regions to monitor compliance and report back to the House within six weeks.