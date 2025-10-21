Despite the seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, the House of Representatives at plenary on Tuesday approved the establishment of four new universities in Borno, Imo, Kaduna and Kano States.

This followed the adoption of reports on four bills, laid for consideration by the Chairman, House Committee on University Education, Abubakar Fulata (APC-Jigawa).

The bills include an Act to repeal the Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna Act and establish the Federal University of Technology, Kaduna.

A bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Army University, Biu, (Act 2020) and enact the Federal University, Biu, Borno State.

Also, a bill for an Act to establish Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, as well as a bill for an Act to establish Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano.

Presenting the report earlier, Mr Fulata said that when established, the Federal University of Technology, Kaduna, will provide training and teaching instruction in all aspects of education.

He explained that other fields of applied learning, relevant to the development of education in the country, such as matters of administration and discipline of students, will be catered for.

He explained that the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, when established, will provide for the promotion and development of teacher education.

He said that it will make comprehensive provisions for the management and administration of the university and related matters.

In line with legislative procedures, the bills will be sent to the Senate for concurrence and then to the President for assent to become effective.

There are about 52 universities in the country, with some states hosting more than one.

Nigeria has about 72 federal universities, 42 federal Polytechnics, and 28 colleges of education, in addition to hundreds of state-owned and private tertiary institutions, as well as specialised schools.

However, no fewer than 200 bills to establish public universities are before the two chambers of the National Assembly.

In August, the federal government imposed a seven-year moratorium on the creation of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, citing the proliferation of under-listed institutions, overstretched resources and a decline in academic quality.

Recently, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) began a two-week warning strike to protest the government’s inability to meet its demands.

The 2009 agreement has been the source of dispute between the government and university-based unions. The agreement contains the academics’ conditions of service, funding and autonomy for the universities.