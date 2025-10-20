The police in Bauchi have apprehended six suspects over alleged horror attack on a seven-year-old girl at Wailo community in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the arrest on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that a sibling of the girl and his accomplice allegedly lured the victim into a bush, attempted to kill her and forcibly removed her eyes for suspected ritual purposes.

Mr Wakil said the victim was refered to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), where doctors confirmed that she had permanently lost her sight.

The spokesman said operatives of the command nabbed the suspects at the crime scene on 17 October.

While reiterating commitment of the command to protect lives and dignity of the citizens, Mr Wakil condemned the act as “barbaric and inhumane.”

He said the Commissioner of Police has directed transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for thorough investigation.

“Further inquiries are ongoing to establish the full extent of the conspiracy and bring all perpetrators to justice.”

(NAN)