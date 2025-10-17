Focus on Allah’s approval, not human judgment, by remembering that true strength comes from faith, patience, and gratitude. Islam teaches that Allah is closer than you think, and His support is what truly matters. Strive for excellence in your deeds, respond to negativity with kindness, and trust that with perseverance, you will find inner peace and resilience.

In the Name of Allah, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful

Praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, may the blessings and peace be upon our beloved master Prophet Muhammad, the last of Prophets, on his family, and all his companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah the Most High says:

“And if you obey most of those people on earth, they will mislead you far away from Allah’s path. They follow nothing but conjectures, and they do nothing but lie.” [Qur’an, 6:116]

Respected brothers and sisters! This Qur’anic verse advises Muslim believers not to blindly follow the majority if their way contradicts divine guidance, as the majority may be following falsehood and guesswork rather than truth.

The Qur’anic verse warns that if one’s actions and beliefs are dictated by popular opinion, it will lead them astray from the path of Allah.

The reason given is that the majority on Earth often follow only their own conjectures, falsehoods, opinions and desires not divine truth.

Other Qur’anic verses also highlight that the majority are often misguided and that true guidance comes from Allah only. Therefore, a seeker of truth should stick to the way prescribed by Allah, even if it means being a solitary traveler against the crowd.

This indicates that, focusing on pleasing Allah and seeking His guidance is the most important principle, as it helps you rise above the opinions of others. Remind yourself that Allah is your ultimate judge, and seeking His favour is the true path to success and inner peace. By strengthening your faith, you can cultivate the inner strength to not be swayed by what people say about you.

I felt compelled to write this sermon today, because it’s disheartening when I hear about negative feedback, nasty comments and criticism directed toward others who are making an effort to help the Ummah and their country. This also includes those Muslim brothers and sisters who dedicate their precious time to spreading beneficial knowledge and making Da’awah by writing informative articles and sermons for the Ummah, yet still get criticised by the naysayers.

I have seen numerous people stop their good efforts because of the relentless criticism they received from people and from their fellow Muslims, no less! Some people are able to overcome the negativity by staying focused, having a thick skin, and focusing on the positive feedback. But sadly, many are affected, and the naysayers see this as a victory and success, making their small lives feel worthwhile.

Most of these naysayers do little to help the Ummah and their country. Instead, they spend their precious time bashing those who are trying to spread good in society. I often wonder why these people don’t use their energy to comment on and rectify negative and distorted views about Muslims, Islam and their country. At least then they’d be making a positive difference.

Over the years, I hadn’t received much negative feedback, mainly because I avoided delving too deeply into controversial issues and my writings was very pro-Ummah.

A classic example of a naysayer is someone who says your efforts aren’t good enough and that you need to do more. They hide behind a screen and spout cruel words because they have issues and take everything as a personal attack. They hate on those who are making a difference but will do nothing themselves to change a bad situation. At times, they’ll use religious rhetoric or academic lingo to guilt-trip or soften the blow of their criticism. They are quick to jump to conclusions about others but fail to look inward and fix themselves first.

Haters thrive on negativity, using their time to criticise, dismiss, or undermine the efforts of others, especially in online and social media spaces. They love to point out everyone’s flaws and cast doubt in impressionable minds, and instead of encouraging positive change, they focus on tearing others down. These individuals are often motivated by envy (Hasad), personal dissatisfaction, and a desire to stir up conflict. Some hide behind anonymous profiles or fake accounts, making it easier for them to spew criticism without accountability. Their comments range from judgmental and dismissive to downright hostile, creating a toxic environment that can discourage others from continuing their good work. Online and social media naysayers and haters all share one common goal: to make you doubt yourself and stop your good work. But remember, their negativity says more about them than it does about you.

I will never understand the mindset of someone — a Muslim, no less — who finds satisfaction in causing pain to their fellow brother in Islam, especially when that person has done them no harm. To these naysayers, I say, I feel sorry for you; you must be so sad inside. Please learn compassion and empathy like our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon him), who was never harsh to others — not even to those who stoned and spat on him. Learn to speak to another human being with mercy, kindness, and the intention to guide, not to judge. Look inward and consider your actions as harshly as you judge others. And if you think something isn’t being done right, make an effort to fix it yourself.

Naysayers think they know a person’s intentions, but only Allah Almighty can see what’s in our hearts. Constructive criticism is appreciated and helpful, but baseless complaints, criticism, attack and slander without solutions are useless and just plain mean.

When I encounter toxic behaviour, I leave these individuals to Allah, our creator, Al Adl (The Utterly Just). I pray for guidance and reflect inwardly to see if there’s any room for me to improve. I refuse to let ill-founded negativity cause me to doubt my efforts or stop my work. That’s exactly what the naysayers want—to make themselves feel mighty by stepping on others.

What I’ve gone through is mild compared to the attacks and criticism I’ve seen other brothers and sisters endure. Unfortunately, naysayers are everywhere, and they specifically thrive on social media. They’re often the loudest voices in the comments section, have too much time because they have no life, and feel the need to “speak their minds” like they’re big shots.

Thus, if you’ve ever encountered a naysayer, don’t let their negativity affect you, because when your efforts are sincere, Allah Almighty will reward you. Keep your focus on the straight path, and continue treating others with kindness — even the toxic ones. Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) told us:

“None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

It doesn’t matter how many fans, followers, likes, or comments we have if our intentions aren’t sincere. None of it compares to the reward of doing work purely for the sake of our Lord and reaping the blessings.

I dedicate today’s sermon to all my brothers and sisters who spread knowledge and make Da’awah to help the Ummah grow and improve. Those who take time away from their families, careers, and hobbies to research, write, speak, and share beneficial knowledge for others. May Allah reward you immensely. Keep your chin up!

Fellow brothers and sisters! When faced with negativity, Islamic teachings encourage responding with compassion by seeking refuge in Allah, remembering that this life is a test, and responding with good character, even if it means ignoring bad behaviour or making supplications for that person. This approach aims to diffuse situations by maintaining one’s own spiritual and emotional well-being, while reflecting the best of Islamic conduct.

Focusing on pleasing Allah rather than others is the core of Islamic guidance on disregarding what people say. Trust in Allah’s plan, remember that true strength comes from faith and patience, and seek His help to build resilience against negativity.

Abubakar (RA) said:

“Don’t belittle another Muslim, because even the lowest of the Muslims is great in the sight of Allah.”

Yes, never belittle other’s efforts, as Allah Almighty explicitly forbids ridiculing people, and our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) taught that no good deed is too small to be insignificant, such as meeting a person with a cheerful face. It’s crucial to remember that Allah will reward every atom of good deed, and instead of judging, one should focus on their own striving and be kind to others, as even the most humble efforts can be better than them.

Imam Al-Dhahabi reported that: Ibn Mubarak, may Allah have mercy on him, said:

“It is a duty upon the wise man not to belittle three persons: the scholars, the leaders, and his brothers and sisters. Indeed, whoever belittles the scholars will lose his place in the world and the Hereafter. Whoever belittles the leaders will lose his place in the world. Whoever belittles his brothers and sisters will lose his manhood.” [Siyaru A’alam al-Nubala, volume 17, page 251]

Don’t let anyone belittle your efforts, no matter how small. If you’re doing your best, that’s all that matters. The Almighty Allah has brought you this far. Look at where you are today. Quit overthinking. If you ever doubt yourself, remember how you started and how far you’ve come!

Yasmin Mogahed said:

“Compassion is to look beyond your own pain, to see the pain of others.”

Forget about what people say about you, stop belittling the efforts of others and try to make your goal to please Allah not people!

Not everyone you meet will treat you right. And their actions shouldn’t push you to become someone you’re not. In life — just like in relationships — the environment isn’t always kind:

● Some will speak harshly.

● Others will be ungrateful.

● A few will question your intentions.

● And some will try to pull you down to their level.

But here’s the truth: Your character isn’t defined by how they treat you. It’s defined by how you choose to respond. Kindness isn’t weakness — it’s strength. Self-control isn’t silence — it’s power. Grace isn’t naïve — it’s wisdom.

So when negativity shows up? Don’t let it change who you are. Stay rooted in your values, even if others lose theirs.

● Keep being kind.

● Keep holding your peace.

● Keep rising above.

Because your light will always shine brighter than their darkness.

‪Don’t stress yourself over what people are saying about you. You can’t stop them. They’ll say what they want. But remember, they can’t prevent what Allah the Almighty has decreed for you, no matter how hard they try. So take it easy and let them do their thing. He is All-Knowing.

The beloved wife of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) Aisha (RA) reported that, the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever seeks the pleasure of Allah by the displeasure of people, Allah will suffice him against the people. Whoever seeks the pleasure of people by the displeasure of Allah, Allah will leave him to the patronage of the people.” [Sunan al-Tirmidhi, and graded authentic by Shaikh Al-Albani]

Again, Aisha (RA) reported that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever seeks Allah’s pleasure despite the people’s displeasure, Allah will be pleased with him and will cause the people to be pleased with him. But whoever seeks the people’s pleasure at the cost of Allah’s displeasure, Allah will be displeased with him and will cause the people to be displeased with him.” [Ibn Hibban, and it’s Hasan]

Ibn Abbas (RA) narrated that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever angers Allah to please people, Allah will be angry with him, and the one whom he tried to please will also become angry with him. But whoever pleases Allah even if it angers the people, Allah will be pleased with him and will cause the one who was angry for Allah’s sake to be pleased with him — to the point that Allah adorns his speech and actions in his own sight.” [Al-Ṭabarani in al-Kabir, and it’s Hasan]

Dear servants of Allah! Focus on pleasing Allah, not people, by remembering that only Allah’s opinion matters and His pleasure is the ultimate goal. Islamic teachings encourage focusing on your own spiritual growth and character, as the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) taught that the best among people are those with the best manners and character. When faced with negative talk, respond with kindness, as the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) demonstrated compassion even to those who were hostile, and remember that Allah will guide and support those who are righteous.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Do not belittle any good deed, even meeting your brother with a cheerful face.” [Muslim]

Focus on Allah’s approval, not human judgment, by remembering that true strength comes from faith, patience, and gratitude. Islam teaches that Allah is closer than you think, and His support is what truly matters. Strive for excellence in your deeds, respond to negativity with kindness, and trust that with perseverance, you will find inner peace and resilience.

Respected brothers and sisters! Know that, wallahi, anyhow you may try, in life, you cannot please everyone. Here’s a story about a family and their donkey that helps to demonstrate the “people-pleasing” dilemma:

One day, a man and his son were on their way to the market with their donkey. They were each walking beside the donkey when a countryman passed and said, “You fools! What is a donkey for but to ride upon?”

So the man lifted his son up and put him on the donkey. But soon they passed a group of men, one of whom shouted, “Look at that! The man is a slave to his son! He walks while his son sits on the donkey so comfortably!”

So the man took his son off the donkey and got on it himself while his son walked alongside him. But they only made it a little further down the road when a group of women came along. One woman scoffed, “Shame on that lazy father for sitting on his donkey while his son walks in the dirt!”

At this point, the man and his son were unsure of what to do. But, at last, they decided that they better both ride on the donkey. So the man lifted up his son so that he could join him on the donkey as they rode into the market.

But, of course, as they entered the market, one of the shopkeepers yelled at them, “You two should be ashamed for overloading that poor donkey of yours!”

Fellow servants of Allah! In this story there’s a great lesson for all of us, for some people, too much of their life has been spent trying to please others, which will never happened.

Wassalamu alaikum wa rahmatullah wa bara ka tuh

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Prophet Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Rabi’ul-Thani 25, 1447 AH (October 17, 2025).