The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Dankwara Mohammed as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) to represent the North-east geopolitical zone.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Ani said Mr Mohammed was elevated from his previous rank of an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) to replace Sahabu Yahaya, who had since retired from service.

He said the commission also approved the promotion of Abibo Reuben from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) to the next rank of AIG.

Mr Ani said the commission further approved the promotion of 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to their next ranks of CP.

He said the newly promoted CPs are Naziru Kankarofi, Nendel Gomwalk, Tijani Fatai, Wilson Akpan, Morkwap Dongshal, Abdullateef Yusuf, Cletus Nwadiogbu, Ahmed Bello, Abdulraheem Nurudeen, Patrick Daaor, and Umar Hadejia.

He said the promotions were part of the high points of the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the commission, presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, Hashimu Argungu.

The PSC spokesperson said the commission also approved the promotion of 15 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to the rank of DCP.

READ ALSO: Abuja gets new police commissioner

The newly promoted DCPs are David Ojo, Umaru Bichi, Bala Jarumai, Makanjuola Abiodun, Shafii Abdulkarim, Mohammed Ajose, Mukter Bello, Mada Adamu, Omololu Vaughan, Linus Ogbodo, Emmanuel Ogbuanya, and Tijani Gotom.

Others are Shehu Ibrahim, a Specialist, Dr Onwuegbuzie Awele, a Medical Doctor, and Hamza Ali, a Nurse.

Mr Ani said 44 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) were elevated to the next rank of ACP, while 412 Superintendents of Police (SP) were promoted to CSP.

He said the PSC chairman had congratulated the newly promoted officers and called for their rededication to service.

(NAN)