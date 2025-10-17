The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says Dantawaye Miller has assumed duty as the 34th Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of police, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ms Adeh said that Mr Miller was deployed to the FCT following the redeployment of his predecessor, Ajao Adewale, to another strategic assignment by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

She said that the new commissioner, a seasoned police officer with more than two decades of meritorious service, hails from Kaduna State and was born on 15 October 1971.

Ms Adeh said that Mr Miller holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s Degree in International Studies from the University of Ilorin.

Mr Miller was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 20, in May 2000.

“Following his successful training and passing-out parade in 2001, he was posted to Bayelsa State Police Command in January 2002 to commence his policing career.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Miller has served in various strategic and command capacities across the country,” she said.

The spokesperson said that the new CP had served as the Divisional Crime Officer, ‘A’ Division, Yenagoa, acting aide-de-camp to a former governor of Bayelsa, and Escort Commander to a former vice president.

“Miller had also served as Chief Security Officer, Ministry of Petroleum; Commanding Officer, MOPOL 24 – Presidential Villa, and a Presidential Escort Commander.

“The new CP had also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of Operations in the FCT, Area Commander, Karewa, Adamawa, ACP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Oyo State, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Operations in Yobe and Edo States.

“He later served as CP, Information Technology (IT), Force Headquarters, Abuja, and CP, Police Command in Kogi before his current posting,” she said.

Ms Adeh said that the new CP had attended several local and international courses, including the Combat Operations and Counter-Terrorism Course at Gwoza, Maiduguri, and Leadership Training at Shere Hills, Jos.

She said that Mr Miller also attended the VIP Protection Course in Ginegal, Israel, and the Strategic Leadership and Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

Ms Adeh further said that the new CP had pledged to build on existing security frameworks initiated by his predecessor, strengthen community-police partnerships, and ensure the safety and security of FCT residents.

(NAN)