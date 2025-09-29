Arise News Channel has announced the death of one of its presenters, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

In a statement signed by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on behalf of the management and posted on its X page on Monday, the station confirmed that Ms Maduagwu passed away in the early hours of the day.

According to the station, the news anchor died following an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The statement partly read: “It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the ARISE News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

“Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, following an armed robbery incident in her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.”

The station described Ms Sommie, 29, as a valued member of staff and a vibrant voice who engaged and connected with its viewers.

Arise TV noted that Ms Sommie, a lawyer, was not only a consummate professional but also a supportive colleague and a friend to many.

The station’s management extended its deepest condolences to Ms Maduagwu’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Sommie’s voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.”

Late Maduagwu previously worked as a political consultant with VIISUAS and served as a legal executive and assistant company secretary at Layers3.

She also held the position of legal executive at the International Dispute Resolution Institute (IDRI), and practised as Junior Counsel at Akinlolu Kehinde SAN & Co.

She was an advocate for women’s rights, with a keen interest in the work of non-governmental organisations (NGOs).