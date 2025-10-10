Nigerian singer and songwriter Oludipe “Spyro” David has revealed his biggest challenge in his music career.

The 35-year-old artiste, who began singing as a teenager in his church choir, rose to prominence in 2022 following the release of his breakout hit “Billing” four years after launching his professional career in 2017.

A viral video that surfaced on Thursday, extracted from his interview with Nigerian TV host and filmmaker Frank Edoho and posted on his YouTube channel, shows the “Who’s Your Guy” crooner saying Christians have been his most significant challenge in the industry.

The “Only Fine Girl” crooner stated: “The biggest problem I have ever had in this industry so far is the Christians, not even the Muslims. I was shocked when I came into the industry because in my own head, I’m like, we are family. So when they started giving me, you wear earrings and this and that. I personally believe that. How do we reach the people outside if we are not with them? The Bible says, ‘Go ye into the world.’

“It didn’t say stay in the church. Go into the world and preach the gospel. So many of my words were twisted to make me look like the devil. I went for interviews where my sentences were chopped. They were paraphrased out of context. I’ve noticed that people don’t have issues with every other thing, but once you come out and you mention this Jesus, there’s always a problem with it.”

Threats

The singer explained that following the backlash, he realised people often take issue with anyone who publicly preaches about Jesus.

He further revealed that some Christians had even threatened to ruin his career, among other acts of hostility.

“I’ve noticed that everyone who has stood up to say Jesus, there’s always a problem, which makes me feel like there has to be something to this Jesus. Because if you come out and you say you’re a Buddhist now, nobody fights you, but immediately you come out and you start talking about Christ. So that was the point where my eyes were now opened. Well, I think I’m in for it. I’m here to stay, irrespective of all the threatening messages of ‘we’ll cancel you, we’ll do this, we’ll do that.’

“I’m like, you didn’t bring me here. God brought me here, and he’s going to sustain me. The Bible says that to be loved, I wish that thou mayest prosper and be healthy. It says God can make all grace abound unto you. You have all sufficiency and all things shall abide unto every good work. So God is interested in your prosperity. The earth is the Lord and the fullness thereof. So, if the earth is the Lord and the fullness thereof, then I should be having the best”, he added.

Spyro maintained that the most effective way to preach the gospel of Jesus is by showcasing it through luxury cars, stylish outfits, and other symbols of success.

He said, “Christ is better preached in a G-Wagon. Christ is better preached in a Lamborghini. The gospel of Christ. That’s lifestyle evangelism. That’s his testimony. I’m not saying that if you’re poor, you can’t preach Christ.

“I’ve been able to drag a lot of people to Christ. Because coming down from a G-Wagon and saying Jesus is Lord. It’d be like this. I didn’t like them (diamonds, etc) before, but I had to make it a duty to do them. To show people that you can be in Christ and be successful.”

Secular music

The singer further stated that he had no issue performing either gospel or secular songs, emphasising his belief that he could win more souls for God through secular music.

He explained that it was impossible to reach non-believers if Christians failed to associate with them and understand their ways.

“I don’t have problems deciding where to draw the line between gospel and secular music, but unfortunately, it feels like the audience has that problem on my behalf. I don’t have any trouble being an Afro-pop R&B artist and being a Christian, because they are two different things. I’m a Christian, but my work is as a singer. So in my space, I can use my platform to discuss my faith. Not everybody will be on the pulpit to preach the gospel. Sometimes, you must go into the community and try to get people.

“I keep saying this all the time, that the Christianity that we are all doing today is a product of a politician, Joseph of Arimathea, who had access to Pilate. Because he had access to Pilate and requested the body of Christ while he was on the cross. At the same time, he was on the cross. If His legs were to be broken, because normally in those days, once you’re on the cross and they break your leg, it means you’re a thief”, said the “No Gree For Anybody (NGFA)” crooner.

He cited the example that the scriptures would not have been fulfilled if Joseph of Arimathea had not gained access to Pilate to request Jesus’ body for burial.

Spyro further noted that despite their closeness to Jesus, Peter and John could not save Him because they lacked the influence and authority to do so.

“So it was a normal person, Joseph of Arimathea, who went to Pilate and said, ‘Give me the body of this man.’ He was the one who did a proper burial for Christ. Jesus had to die three days and be resurrected on the third day for the scriptures to be fulfilled. He was a mere politician who just had power. So, Jesus needs, until today, full soldiers in every industry.

“Of course, people are just being hypocritical because you don’t go to the bank and say, ‘Give me gospel money, give me Jesus money.’ If we do not enter these sectors to influence them, other people will go there. That’s why we have people doing drugs everywhere now, and no one is talking about it. And if people are out there doing drugs, the level of promiscuity is on another level. Christians are still hiding.”