The Nigeria Police Force has temporarily suspended the enforcement of the tinted glass regulation permit pending the outcome of a court hearing on a motion of notice challenging the enforcement.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, a chief superintendent of police, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The police had, last week, commenced the enforcement of the tinted glass regulation permit.

The NBA, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law, had kicked against the enforcement, saying the Force had no constitutional basis to impose fees or annual renewals on motorists.

It warned that enforcement of the policy was both unlawful and a revenue-driven scheme.

Why we suspended enforcement – Police

Mr Hundeyin said the decision followed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun’s meeting with a delegation from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) led by its President, Afam Osigwe, SAN.

He said deliberations at the meeting were centred on issues surrounding the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991.

Mr Hundeyin said the meeting provided an opportunity for robust deliberations on issues of mutual concern, particularly the need for synergy between the police and the NBA.

He said the idea was to ensure adherence to the rule of law and to promote public confidence.

“The Nigeria Police Force noted that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991.

“The Force has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians, and regard for the NBA, suspended the enforcement of the Act.

“This is to give room for the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16 October at a Federal High Court in Delta State,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin urged vehicle owners and motorists to take advantage of the window to regularise their documentation and ensure full compliance with all relevant laws regulating the use of motor vehicles with shaded or tinted glasses.

The police spokesperson said the Nigeria Police Force and the NBA had, at the meeting, inaugurated a committee to strengthen the relationship and enhance collaboration between the police and the bar.

(NAN)