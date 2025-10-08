The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a six-week repair project at the Adeniji Adele Interchange–CMS corridor, scheduled to commence on Sunday, 12 October.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Wednesday via the official X handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

According to the statement, the repairs, to be undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Works, will run daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and are expected to be completed by 23 November.

The project, the ministry explained, aims to improve road quality and ease movement along one of Lagos’s busiest routes. To minimise congestion, only one lane will be closed at a time while others remain open to motorists.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said traffic management officers would be stationed at strategic points to guide motorists and ensure smooth movement during the repair exercise.

“We urge motorists to cooperate with our traffic officers and comply with all diversion signs,” Mr Osiyemi said. “The lane restriction is necessary to allow the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out comprehensive repairs that will improve road quality and driving experience along this corridor.”

He appealed for patience from commuters, noting that the temporary lane closures reflect ongoing collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State Governments to improve road connectivity and enhance safety across the metropolis.

According to him, such coordinated interventions are essential to maintaining the structural integrity of major routes linking Lagos Island and the Mainland.

The Adeniji Adele Interchange–CMS corridor serves as a vital gateway for thousands of vehicles accessing key commercial districts, including Marina, Broad Street, and Victoria Island.

The rehabilitation is expected to ease persistent traffic bottlenecks, shorten travel time, and provide a smoother driving experience upon completion.

Traffic management efforts

The repair of the Adeniji Adele Interchange–CMS corridor is part of a series of coordinated infrastructure upgrades designed to improve traffic flow and road safety across Lagos.

The Lagos State Government has adopted a phased lane-closure strategy during the rehabilitation of key routes such as the Ifako Bridge and the Independence/Mekwen Bridge, ensuring that motorists could still move through affected areas with minimal disruption.

Similarly, night-time repairs were carried out on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road in Victoria Island to reduce daytime traffic congestion.

The Ministry of Transportation said these approaches reflect a new focus on maintaining accessibility while executing critical maintenance.

The Adeniji Adele Interchange, located near the foot of the Third Mainland Bridge, serves as a key gateway linking Lagos Island to Marina, Broad Street, and Victoria Island.

It is one of the most heavily used corridors for daily business and commuter movement between the Island and the Mainland.

The state government says the current repair project, supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works, aligns with joint state–federal efforts to strengthen major transport corridors across the metropolis.

Similar collaborative works have been undertaken on the Oworonshoki–Ogudu Bridge and other strategic routes.