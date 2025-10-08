Veteran actor Babatunde “Baba Fokoko” Bamgbode has countered allegations made by his colleague that the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya, betrayed and abandoned them after they campaigned for President Bola Tinubu in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

In June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Fatai “Lalude” Adetayo accused MC Oluomo of failing to fulfil his promises, including a payment of N1.5 million, despite their tireless efforts campaigning for Mr Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for over a month and three weeks.

Lalude’s remarks came after some of their colleagues, including Ronke Oshodi-Oke and Ganiu ‘Alapini’ Nafiu, both of whom also supported the President, expressed regret over their involvement in the campaign.

However, in a viral video on Wednesday, from an interview on “Oyinmomo TV”, Baba Fokoko dismissed Lalude’s allegations.

Promise fulfilled

He insisted that MC Oluomo generously rewarded everyone involved in the campaign and never made any unfulfilled promises.

He said, “Till we finished, he brought food for us to share, and the remainder was given to us, and we went home. He didn’t tell me and others that this is what we’ll get after the whole process, but he had it in mind to do us well. He didn’t promise to give anyone anything (money or others). After we left, he called us for a meeting and gave us something, a huge amount of money. Each of us smiled home. No one can deny that.

“It’s left to those who came out, and I believe we have some people who will say the same thing I have said. That’s left to them and God. Maybe he promised them or not, but he didn’t call me Baba Fokoko; he would give me money after we were done, but he had it in mind to do us well. We’re all humans, and I didn’t want to talk much. If the government called us and informed us, and he didn’t do it, then we can say he promised us. That’s what happened, and God is my witness.”

Weed and wheat

Furthermore, Baba Fokoko stated that after MC Oluomo invited and lodged them for campaign purposes, he clearly explained his intentions to everyone.

He added that MC Oluomo kept his word and ensured they were paid daily upon returning from the campaign.

“Though I don’t want to say much concerning this matter, so it’ll not be like they’re the ones going against one another, there’s no way we won’t have weed and wheat, even the Bible says they should grow together. If you need to, you’ll separate them. That’s what happened.

“Later, they wanted to spoil the system of giving money, so he stepped in himself and made an amendment. Some of us wanted to scatter it, but he wasn’t aware. Because he just sent money. When he saw it was about to bring issues, he stepped in and resolved it,” Baba Fokoko added.

Additionally, the actor described MC Oluomo as a kind and generous individual who ensures that no one around him goes hungry.

He said, “MC Oluomo is my helper and wants me to live in Lagos because he loves an elderly person who’s intelligent. He knows that he’ll learn from him if this person is with him. Secondly, he loves actors. I have access to him; he calls and checks up on me. So if I visit him in Lagos and dare tell him I want to leave, he won’t hear anything again. He wants me to keep staying with him.

“So I go to visit and we leave each other in peace. In fact, I visited Mecca through him in 2008. He loves a devoted person in religion, not just by mouth but in dealings and character. Since I have known him, he has never wanted people around him to suffer, even before he made it big. It has been giving long before he became known. It’s only those who didn’t know him would say otherwise.”