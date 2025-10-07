The Lagos State judiciary has ordered a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of 10 people in a fire that engulfed Afriland Towers on Lagos Island on 16 September.

The move followed a formal request from Falana & Falana Chambers, which described the incident as “sudden but avoidable.”

The law firm, in a letter dated 29 September signed on its behalf by Taiwo Olawanle. wrote, “We humbly request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of the deaths and make appropriate recommendations under Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007, which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that a death within his district is violent, unnatural, or suspicious.

“Please accept the assurances of the highest regards of our principal, Mr Femi Falana, SAN.”

The victims included four staff members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and six employees of United Capital Plc, who were attempting to escape thick smoke in the six-storey building. Several others sustained injuries while fleeing.

A notice from the Lagos State High Court on Monday confirmed that the matter has been assigned to Coroner Court 9 in Igbosere District.

A preliminary meeting for all parties is tentatively scheduled for 14 October at Court 4, Yaba Magisterial District.

The court requested a list of stakeholders required to attend the meeting.

The fire reportedly started in the building’s basement inverter room and quickly spread smoke across multiple floors.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that in a viral video circulating on social media, workers were seen smashing windows, clinging to ledges, or jumping onto safety mats laid below.

Emergency responders from the Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service rescued nine people—five revived on site while four were found unconscious. Others escaped on their own.

United Capital and FIRS confirmed the deaths of their staff members. Afriland Properties Plc, the building’s owner, said investigations were ongoing, with preliminary findings pointing to the inverter room as the fire’s origin. Emergency services contained the blaze by the evening of the same day.

Afriland Towers, located in Lagos Island’s business district, continues to undergo safety inspections. Authorities are yet to release an official final casualty figure.